TrinidadDolfan
1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 13, 2006
- Messages
- 2,301
- Reaction score
- 3,052
- Location
- Trinidad
“He’s an incredible talent…I think the way he’s approaching the game this year is going to be special…As a rookie, he balled out in camp. I love the way Noah is approaching the game”
Miami Dolphins: Byron Jones praises Noah Igbinoghene
After struggling to gain his footing during his rookie season, Miami Dolphins defensive back Noah Igbinoghene may be turning a corner. The second-year corn...
www.google.com