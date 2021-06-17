 Byron Jones praises Noah Igbinoghene | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Byron Jones praises Noah Igbinoghene

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,301
Reaction score
3,052
Location
Trinidad
"He's an incredible talent…I think the way he's approaching the game this year is going to be special…As a rookie, he balled out in camp. I love the way Noah is approaching the game"

www.google.com

Miami Dolphins: Byron Jones praises Noah Igbinoghene

After struggling to gain his footing during his rookie season, Miami Dolphins defensive back Noah Igbinoghene may be turning a corner. The second-year corn...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,301
Reaction score
3,052
Location
Trinidad
He's got the skills, speed, attitude and work ethic. Gotta love that. And…. Just turned 21. He can now have his first beer!

This pup will bite

This pup will bite
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,296
Reaction score
9,714
Location
NE, Indiana
Gonna be tough to get on the field unless we are training him for the slot but Coleman is likely the best one there. Igbo should get plenty of playing time in the pre season. He needs reps in live action
 
bane

bane

Club Member
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
1,914
Reaction score
1,603
Age
45
One of his weakness in college was he would struggle when he had his back to qb and ball was in the air. It seemed to happen to him in his rookie season several times. He Also peaked in the backfield too much and got beat cause Of that. Hopefully those things improve. He is very athletic.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,090
Reaction score
16,860
Travis34 said:
Gonna be tough to get on the field unless we are training him for the slot but Coleman is likely the best one there. Igbo should get plenty of playing time in the pre season. He needs reps in live action
Click to expand...

Well! Fortunately for him there's a guy that's holding out at this position.

Also even if X were here it's not going to be "tough" for him to see the field.

He's a 1st round pick that by all indication has improved this season.

He's going to play!
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,593
Reaction score
7,505
Location
Allentown, Pa
I liked him coming out, very raw and very young. Clearly he needed time and reps and going into was an impossible proposition for a guy who went to college as a WR, I believe.

I expected big things from him regardless of what press he got but the positive news is a plus.

This kid will play early. Whether he stays on the field is on him. I like his chances.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,834
Reaction score
19,795
never thought it was anything other than time and experience with Igbo.
 
