Can Kindley Really Be Worse Than Jackson?

I've about had it watching Austin Jackson attempt to play offensive line in the NFL. I think the only thing that disgusts me more is Flores continuing to let him trot out there, putting his QB1 at jeopardy every snap. I know Kindley has had his ups and downs, but at this point I don't know how Flo can justify keeping Jackson on the starting unit. Let's get Kindley out there and see how he looks playing next to Liam.