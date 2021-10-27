 Can Kindley Really Be Worse Than Jackson? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can Kindley Really Be Worse Than Jackson?

Just Win Baby

Just Win Baby

I've about had it watching Austin Jackson attempt to play offensive line in the NFL. I think the only thing that disgusts me more is Flores continuing to let him trot out there, putting his QB1 at jeopardy every snap. I know Kindley has had his ups and downs, but at this point I don't know how Flo can justify keeping Jackson on the starting unit. Let's get Kindley out there and see how he looks playing next to Liam.
 
Sleepy

You don't wish injury on any player but I reckon that's the only manner he won't see the field.
 
Delsolar16

Doesn’t he lead the league in pressures allowed? His fewest pressures in any game is 4. He had 8 against Buffalo. He’s a disaster at any position. Also see the Locked On Fins Twitter account to see his technique during the first PAT which the falcons exploited during the next FG attempt which they blocked.
 
DolfanISS

Delsolar16 said:
Doesn’t he lead the league in pressures allowed? His fewest pressures in any game is 4. He had 8 against Buffalo. He’s a disaster at any position. Also see the Locked On Fins Twitter account to see his technique during the first PAT which the falcons exploited during the next FG attempt which they blocked.
Jackson gave up the pressure that led to the second Tua INT and was beaten on the blocked field goal. This guy is single handily losing games and is still out there. Grant fumbles a punt and is traded, Williams drops a pass and he’s benched. Wilson drops a pass and he’s inactive the next week. I agree with those moves and don't think much of those players but how is Jackson still out there.
 
Austin Tatious

People want to argue that a QB has an outcome on a game...well, Austin Jax very arguably lost that game for Miami. If you played the story of It's a Wonderful Life and Jackson didn't play but Kindley did, there's a damn good chance we win. He made two outcome-determinative plays. You can't let that go on.
 
brumdog44

Sleepy said:
You don't wish injury on any player but I reckon that's the only manner he won't see the field.
My Grandpa was a horrible drive. He never got hurt while driving....the guys driving behind, that was another thing.

So, Jackson won't get hurt. The guys behind him, that's another thing.
 
brumdog44

DolfanISS said:
Jackson gave up the pressure that led to the second Tua INT and was beaten on the blocked field goal. This guy is single handily losing games and is still out there. Grant fumbles a punt and is traded, Williams drops a pass and he’s benched. Wilson drops a pass and he’s inactive the next week. I agree with those moves and don't think much of those players but how is Jackson still out there.
To be fair on Grant, it wasn't dropping one punt that got him traded. It was being useless for five+ seasons.

For the record, Grant had 293 touches in Miami -- 91 receptions, 12 rushes, 190 returns. He fumbled 12 times. That's a ton.
 
