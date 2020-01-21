Can Money buy us a Superbowl?

kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
What if we sign Tom Brady. Then we sign Henry. Still draft Tua then load up all our draft dicks on D and O line. Even get few OL in FA. Are we a possible 12-4 team. We will have a top offence.
 
Ren

Ren

Rookie
I would imagine that, if Brady is going to leave NE, he's going to get paid royally after years of being under paid. Henry is going to bank this offseason. Having those 2 big contracts might be counter to what we are trying to do here.
 
FINMAN1

FINMAN1

Second String
Ren said:
Click to expand...
Brady made 23 Million in 2019.
He's made almost a quarter BILLION over the last 20 years.
 
