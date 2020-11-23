Can someone explain what just happened?

My sister came to visit from out of town so had my attention away from the game for a bit..come back to see fitz in the game and all sorts of conflicting stuff about Tua’s foot vs. he just got pulled. I can’t imagine why on earth they would pull him, even if we were getting killed - given all the early success he’s had and what that would mean for his confidence.

that said, hate the idea he may have some mysterious injury.

so what gives?!
 
No injury. Flores pulled him based on performance. Also stated he is starting next week vs the jets.
 
All the early success? He frankly hasn't done much. His best game he had 248 yards and 2 TDs. Not terrible, but not exactly HOF numbers. He's averaging less than 130 yards per game. He's mostly sat back and let the defense win games. That didn't work today. He couldn't move the ball at all and couldn't hit the broadside of a barn. Even his couple of completions did not allow receivers to keep their feet and get YAC. He played like **** and the rest of the team's performance didn't help him out.
 
They got him out of there before the OL got him more injured than he is already.
 
Worst game of the season I’d say. Sucks to play so horribly after 5 weeks of winning but so be it.

Winning at the Jets next week is a must.
 
So, let me get this straight. Coaching staff made the bold move to bet on the young qb despite the success with the vetetan, then three wins later, when tua struggles for a game where we were still in it, he gets pulled? Am I the only one scratching my head here? I mean, we saw fitz come back in and throw some dreadful passes, followed by a couple good ones, followed by another dreadful pass into to coverage to end the game. Woulda been a lot more interesting to see tua in that scenario.
No other NFL team would have pulled their young qb in that game, in that situation. Something’s not adding up.
 
The Broncos scored more points than the Dolphins.
 
Phins are in a fight for division, for the playoffs. They needed a win, the win was within reach, and they put in a QB who gave them the best chance to win.
 
No kidding! He’s a rookie. It’s unbelievable how most fans think he’s supposed to just step in and be Aaron Rodgers. He’s gonna be up and down. That’s what rookies do. Our offensive line was abysmal today, it’s fortunate he wasn’t carted off the field. The dolphins are a young team. They’ve gotten a lot better but they still have a lot of work to do to become a great team. Tua will get better and be fine. People need to chill out and relax.
 
