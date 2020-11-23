Can someone explain what just happened?

So, let me get this straight. Coaching staff made the bold move to bet on the young qb despite the success with the vetetan, then three wins later, when tua struggles for a game where we were still in it, he gets pulled? Am I the only one scratching my head here? I mean, we saw fitz come back in and throw some dreadful passes, followed by a couple good ones, followed by another dreadful pass into to coverage to end the game. Woulda been a lot more interesting to see tua in that scenario.

No other NFL team would have pulled their young qb in that game, in that situation. Something’s not adding up.