Can We Make Room For Deebo?

Vaark
Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 37,159
- Reaction score
- 54,089
Probably just a publicity stunt to motivate SF to pay him after Diggs got bankrolled, but maybe not
https://c.tenor.com/6fRLmvBh7TwAAAAM/harold-and-kumar-white-castle.gifProbably just a publicity stunt to motivate SF to pay him after Diggs got bankrolled, but maybe not
He must miss McDaniel already...Probably just a publicity stunt to motivate SF to pay him after Diggs got bankrolled, but maybe not
They will likely franchise him if he plays out his final year of his contract. If they don’t think they want to try and resign him after this coming season because of the cost, they can attempt to trade him before the draft and they would likely get a first round pick for him along with another pick.Don’t have to trade picks for him. Let him play out the final year of his contract in SF and then he can just sign with us
he'll be tagged if they can’t get a new deal done....either way, him coming here is a pipe dream at least for the next 2 or 3 years imoDon’t have to trade picks for him. Let him play out the final year of his contract in SF and then he can just sign with us
Have to agree here, we are set already at WR and there's only one football, no way we can keep all these guys happy. I admit he would be a great pickup but honestly think he's just looking to get paidNo it would be ludicrous to spend a big amount of cash on him considering the current make up of the team
How are we going to divy up all these guys who need targets if we had Hill, Waddle, Deebo, and then not to mention Wilson and Gesicki, the rb's