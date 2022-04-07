Can We Make Room For Deebo?

traptses said: Don’t have to trade picks for him. Let him play out the final year of his contract in SF and then he can just sign with us Click to expand...

They will likely franchise him if he plays out his final year of his contract. If they don’t think they want to try and resign him after this coming season because of the cost, they can attempt to trade him before the draft and they would likely get a first round pick for him along with another pick.