 Can We Make Room For Deebo? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can We Make Room For Deebo?

Too expensive and they don’t have the draft picks this years to make a trade for him. I doubt the 49ers would want to wait until the 2023 draft to be compensated for trading him away.
 
Last edited:
They aren't going to let him walk away, most certainly he will be paid by the 49ers and it will be a hefty price tag. Posturing.
 
Don’t have to trade picks for him. Let him play out the final year of his contract in SF and then he can just sign with us
They will likely franchise him if he plays out his final year of his contract. If they don’t think they want to try and resign him after this coming season because of the cost, they can attempt to trade him before the draft and they would likely get a first round pick for him along with another pick.
 
He had a pretty good season last year but imo hasnt done it long enough to prove he's worth the big contract. Also using him a lot running the ball will likely lead to a shortened career like a rb.
 
No it would be ludicrous to spend a big amount of cash on him considering the current make up of the team

How are we going to divy up all these guys who need targets if we had Hill, Waddle, Deebo, and then not to mention Wilson and Gesicki, the rb's
 
Don’t have to trade picks for him. Let him play out the final year of his contract in SF and then he can just sign with us
he'll be tagged if they can’t get a new deal done....either way, him coming here is a pipe dream at least for the next 2 or 3 years imo
 
No it would be ludicrous to spend a big amount of cash on him considering the current make up of the team

How are we going to divy up all these guys who need targets if we had Hill, Waddle, Deebo, and then not to mention Wilson and Gesicki, the rb's
Have to agree here, we are set already at WR and there's only one football, no way we can keep all these guys happy. I admit he would be a great pickup but honestly think he's just looking to get paid 🤑
 
If I was him I would do the same after seeing lesser WRs get insane numbers $
 
