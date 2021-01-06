 Can't miss prospect? OT edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Can't miss prospect? OT edition

Listen, I will preface this by saying I am absolutely 100 percent for trading down and collecting a next years 1st rounder from someone. However, I am beyond baffled by how many people buy into pre draft hype on players, especially at Tackle.

Grading tackles is one of the toughest things to do. The people that argue Sewell is a can't miss talent really need to figure out how they are getting to that conclusion. Is it stats? Is it what draft gurus say? Because I think we all should step back and make sure it isn't what people are just saying about a player and are making their own opinions instead.

Here is the highest graded tackles ever pre draft.

1Joe ThomasWisconsin2007
2Jake LongMichigan2008
3Leonard DavisTexas2001
4Russell OkungOklahoma St2010
5Mike WilliamsTexas2002
6Robert GalleryIowa2004
7Andre SmithAlabama2009
8Eric WinstonMiami (FL)2006
9Trent WilliamsOklahoma2010
10Matt KalilUSC2012

Joe Thomas, Jake Long, Russell Okung, Eric Winston and Trent Williams were great pros. But thats only 50% of the top highest rated Tackles EVER.

The other 5 were complete busts in the NFL as tackles.

Jake Long, Eric Winston and Trent Williams all ended up leaving the franchise that drafted them because the team ended up not paying them.

This means only 2 of the highest graded tackles ever really had a true meaningful impact to their team that made them worth keeping around.

I realise this will get flamed. I realise that Sewell may very well be a HOF tackle when all is said and done. But we all need to realise he may very well (and the odds are in favor of) end up being a bust or at the very least may not be all he is built up to be.

If we draft Sewell I will pray he is a HOF, but people need to really stop pretending that he is a lock to be an all time great. The draft is a crap shoot. How people transition to the NFL is and has always been a lot of luck. People get paid a lot of money to only hit on 1 or 2 a year and that is considered good.

Great teams in the NFL build through the draft. Increasing the number of picks, and therefore the odds, is by far the best way to do this.
 
I don't have anything to back it up but probably every position would look similar. Some highly touted players are busts, some HOFers.
 
If we can’t trade out of 3 and pick up one of the 2 big time WR (at 7-9 presumedly), what do you suggest we do at 3? Just curious cause many argue that 3 is too high for Smith and Chase.
 
AdamD13 said:
You could do this with every position and probably get similar or worse results.
Click to expand...

Right. I think that’s his point. Everyone has been screaming for a tackle at 3, because it’s the safest and you don’t take WR or LB that high. No one in the NFL draft is safe.
 
Actually there are some that are really high rates. I was pretty surprised. But yes that is largely my arguement. Can't miss doesn't really exist


Patrick Willis		Ole Miss2007
2Vontaze BurfictArizona State2012*
3Jerod MayoTennessee2008
4Jonathan VilmaMiami (FL)2004
5Jon BeasonMiami (FL)2007
6Rolando McClainAlabama2010
7Dan MorganMiami (FL)2001
8Nick BarnettOregon State2003
9A.J. HawkOhio State2006
10Kevin BurnettTennessee2005
 
clownfish said:
If we can’t trade out of 3 and pick up one of the 2 big time WR (at 7-9 presumedly), what do you suggest we do at 3? Just curious cause many argue that 3 is too high for Smith and Chase.
Click to expand...
Trade out, take Smith and a pick next year. Need options next year on misses and cap hits. Sewell is a nice thought, but pick 3 is more valuable, it's possible to pick up a haul for it.
 
If we can't move from 3.... if it was me.... I take Sewell or Parsons. If I could convince myself to take a LB that high. But either way the bust risk is high
 
clownfish said:
If we can’t trade out of 3 and pick up one of the 2 big time WR (at 7-9 presumedly), what do you suggest we do at 3? Just curious cause many argue that 3 is too high for Smith and Chase.
Click to expand...
You always can. Just don't ask for the moon.
 
E30M3 said:
Trade out, take Smith and a pick next year. Need options next year on misses and cap hits. Sewell is a nice thought, but pick 3 is more valuable, it's possible to pick up a haul for it.
Click to expand...
That’s my preference too, but what if there are no takers on the trade? Then what? It has to be Sewell over Parsons and the WRs.
 
Look at the WR position...

2020...Ruggs drafted 1st and Jefferson and about 10 others were more productive.

2019... Marquises Brown drafted first and AJ Brown and Metcalf have been more productive.

2018... Moore drafted first and Ridley has been more productive.

2017... Davis drafted first and Smith-Schuster has been more productive.
 
I don't understand how the highest rated tackles EVER pre draft all start after 2001. I have a hard time believing Eric Winston was rated higher than Orlando Pace, Jonathan Ogden, or Walter Jones. Who's list is this?
 
NJeff said:
Actually there are some that are really high rates. I was pretty surprised. But yes that is largely my arguement. Can't miss doesn't really exist


Patrick Willis		Ole Miss2007
2Vontaze BurfictArizona State2012*
3Jerod MayoTennessee2008
4Jonathan VilmaMiami (FL)2004
5Jon BeasonMiami (FL)2007
6Rolando McClainAlabama2010
7Dan MorganMiami (FL)2001
8Nick BarnettOregon State2003
9A.J. HawkOhio State2006
10Kevin BurnettTennessee2005
Click to expand...

parsons is tbe only true sophomore on tape in that group to come out. This isn’t a talent thing. The talent is absolutely worth a top 5 pick. This is a does he fit in my lockerroom thing and what’s his football character like.

There seem to be some flags but you know if I recall correctly there were flags with derwin james even coming out and he’s been outside of medical nothing but a ideal citizen in the lockerroom etc with the chargers. Of course those flags let him drop right into the chargers laps.

wierd that this list doesn’t have the #9 pick kuechly on it. Somebody cherry picking lol. Nor does it have the bears undersized backer from a few year ago picked what top 12.

I don’t much care about the pick I care about tbe talent.
 
