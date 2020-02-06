CB ......how (draft or FA) to improve and with who ?

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,145
Reaction score
35
Age
50
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello

IMO CB was a need and with Xavien issue that position is a big need now

But IYO what is the best solution to improve because CB draftee seems not deph and in FA only bradberry seem interesting .

Byron Jones seems liked by many dolfan here but I read an article where the 2 least CB against TD reception were Needham and Byron Jones.......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom