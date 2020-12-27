Chain Gailey is garbage

dolphinators13
Comon Mannnn
Been waiting to post this for weeks. His vanilla conservative offenses has been killing us.
In Flo I trust. However, I hope this was 1 year stop gap year. I cannot take another year of this bs predictable run/roll out 5 yard pass offense.
