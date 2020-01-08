Chris Grier, Brian Flores Happy With Foundation Laid

I'm definitely impressed with how the team responded, the strong finish emphasized what direction the team is headed. It's been fun listening to everyone who trashed the organization for tanking try to explain their way out of their loudmouth opinions.
 
I get a huge kick out of the ones who are mad about it.
 
I wasn't. I was afraid that he was going to be one of those power hungry, don't disrespect me muscle heads....

Made several comments about some of his early decisions being made to just show people who was in charge...

Changed my mind by about week 4 and apologized...

I'm glad that I was wrong.
 
Same here. Initially I was all in for McCarthy but once he decided to take a year off Flores was my favorite from the rest of the candidates. I was mainly impressed with his scouting background. It's basically like having two GMs pick the talent and you are almost guaranteed that Grier and Flores work hand-in-hand.
 
