Forgotten is that we went 5-4 in our last 9 games.



Chris Grier, Brian Flores Happy With Foundation Laid

I know we need to see him to coach in more important games to get a real gauge and be sold once and for all. But I still don’t get why some people don’t find his first year impressive. Shame they want to hate the guy in spite.