Chris Simms ranks Tua the 40th QB

NFL analyst ranks Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dead last among top 40 quarterbacks
Former quarterback Chris Simms has Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, as his 40th best quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2020 season.
By the way, this is his career stats:
Chris Simms Stats | Pro-Football-Reference.com
Chris Simms: Pos: QB, Career: 23 G, 12 TD, 69.1 Rate, 135.5 Y/G, Buccaneers/Broncos/.. 2004-2009, born NJ 1980
