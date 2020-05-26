Chris Simms ranks Tua the 40th QB

OmegaPhinsFan

www.orlandosentinel.com

NFL analyst ranks Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dead last among top 40 quarterbacks

Former quarterback Chris Simms has Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins' fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, as his 40th best quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2020 season.
www.orlandosentinel.com

By the way, this is his career stats:
www.pro-football-reference.com

Chris Simms Stats | Pro-Football-Reference.com

Chris Simms: Pos: QB, Career: 23 G, 12 TD, 69.1 Rate, 135.5 Y/G, Buccaneers/Broncos/.. 2004-2009, born NJ 1980
www.pro-football-reference.com
 
