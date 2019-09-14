*****Clemson Tigers Football****

Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,624
Reaction score
5,831
Location
South Carolinia
I'm starting my own official Clemson thread.

We need more love for a damn good football team since we have a constant battle on the main about Tua vs Trevor.

I'm ready for 30-0 and back to back champions.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,624
Reaction score
5,831
Location
South Carolinia
Trevor has had an incredible shaky start to the year. I'm not worried even a little since they're still winning easily, but its starting to become a trend.

Clemson's offense doesnt always equal easy throws for a lot of YAC or easy yards like others but he's missing more than I think he should with the tools he possess. You don't become one of the best HS qbs ever and be this inconsistent with the easy throws. I'm sure he'll turn it around and all that truly matters for this team is the playoff. Alabama will be ready, just gotta hope Clemson is.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Reading Is Fundamental
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
8,869
Reaction score
4,462
Location
West Palm Beach
That was an ugly INT by Lawrence. Kid needs to pull his head out of his ***. He’s a good QB just needs to settle down.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,624
Reaction score
5,831
Location
South Carolinia
Staring down targets is something he didn't do last year.

It's weird.
 
TedSlimmJr

TedSlimmJr

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,194
Reaction score
5,416
Phinatic8u said:
Staring down targets is something he didn't do last year.

It's weird.
Click to expand...

Yeah he did. But teams are starting to get more and more tape on him.

He hasn’t had to do anything other than that because his receivers dominate the catch point - especially against bad DB’s. He has complete confidence that his receivers will win. And for good reason.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,624
Reaction score
5,831
Location
South Carolinia
Gorgeous pass that didn't count.

He's gotta turn it around quickly if they want to repeat. Needs to become what he was end of year last year.

Sophomore slump is fine, but you gotta crawl out of it.
 
Kdawg954

Kdawg954

My f*ck ups be the perfect mistakes
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 14, 2006
Messages
25,192
Reaction score
8,661
Location
Broward County, FL
mrbunglez said:
That was another god awful pick by Lawrence. Sophmore slump?
Click to expand...
He is still a tremendous talent but he was being put on some crazy untouchable level after last season. Kid gets bailed out a ton by his offensive weapons . . . If he doesn’t have them I am definitely not seeing the most talented QB in college football . . . Not yet.

People talking about “wait for Trevor” need to chill a bit. Let him deal with some of the growing pains of college football and hopefully it allows him to grow into the special QB some have him pegged as.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,624
Reaction score
5,831
Location
South Carolinia
TedSlimmJr said:
Yeah he did. But teams are starting to get more and more tape on him.

He hasn’t had to do anything other than that because his receivers dominate the catch point - especially against bad DB’s. He has complete confidence that his receivers will win. And for good reason.
Click to expand...
This is true.

I dont blame him either, but if he didn't stare down the routes he'd have plenty more touchdowns by now. He's only 19 some I'm more than willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
 
TedSlimmJr

TedSlimmJr

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
12,194
Reaction score
5,416
Phinatic8u said:
Gorgeous pass that didn't count.

He's gotta turn it around quickly if they want to repeat. Needs to become what he was end of year last year.

Sophomore slump is fine, but you gotta crawl out of it.
Click to expand...

I hated to see Chalk’s TD come back. That’s Gene’s grandson.
 
Phinatic8u

Phinatic8u

Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 6, 2008
Messages
18,624
Reaction score
5,831
Location
South Carolinia
Kdawg954 said:
He is still a tremendous talent but he was being put on some crazy untouchable level after last season. Kid gets bailed out a ton by his offensive weapons . . . If he doesn’t have them I am definitely not seeing the most talented QB in college football . . . Not yet.

People talking about “wait for Trevor” need to chill a bit. Let him deal with some of the growing pains of college football and hopefully it allows him to grow into the special QB some have him pegged as.
Click to expand...
A lot of the hype was before of PFF.

Highest graded true freshman ever got into a lot of people's heads.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom