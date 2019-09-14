Clemson Tigers Football****

Trevor has had an incredible shaky start to the year. I'm not worried even a little since they're still winning easily, but its starting to become a trend.



Clemson's offense doesnt always equal easy throws for a lot of YAC or easy yards like others but he's missing more than I think he should with the tools he possess. You don't become one of the best HS qbs ever and be this inconsistent with the easy throws. I'm sure he'll turn it around and all that truly matters for this team is the playoff. Alabama will be ready, just gotta hope Clemson is.