Clowney's asking price is dropping

www.espn.com

Sources: Clowney lowers price to $17M-18M

Free agent Jadeveon Clowney is now seeking a number closer to $17 million to $18 million per season, and the Seahawks and Titans remain "interested" in signing the three-time Pro Bowl selection, sources told ESPN.
nfltraderumors.co

Jadeveon Clowney Rejected $17M Per Year From Dolphins? | NFLTradeRumors.co

Update: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says an involved party told him the Dolphins did not make free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney an offer. Jackson adds that the Dolphins liked Clowney and would have been open to a potential deal, but not at $17 million per year. According to Aaron Wilson, the …
So Clowney's price is where Miami made it's offer. Was KVN the fall back or were they looking to get both? Just like real estate, the seller is showing desperation and the next buyer could even get him cheaper. To me, it's all about guaranteed money. That is probably lower too because his asking price is lowered. Defensive end is still a huge need. Miami should cut Albert and offer a deal to Clowney.
 
I'm not sure how good he'd be for us at this point anyway. Seems to really not want to be here for whatever reason, and if he did end up here it would just be all about the paycheck. Something about his attitude in all this just rubs me the wrong way. :shrug:
 
I hear you. Last year it was about being on a bad team. This year he felt the offer was low, when in fact now it is high/right place. I am just salivating on what Flores can do with some book end DE's. Now all we need are book end T's, and we are a beter team - fundamentally
 
I said offer him 16M months ago. I'm sticking at that number and bet he wishes we reoffer.
 
The guy doesn't want to be here. Screw him. Get Zuniga in the draft. Clown-shoes can go take a bath with a toaster.
 
I think Van Noy was always part of the plan but I think the Lawson/Ogbah signings take us out of the Clowney race. I feel like if we signed Clowney we don't sign either of those guys
 
He didn’t want to come to the Dolphins last season because he saw they were getting rid of all their veterans and at the time it looked like they might not win a game. He wanted to be traded to a team that was a legitimate playoff contender.
I certainly don’t blame him for not wanting to be traded to the Dolphins at that time. It was at that time that Minkah didn’t want to be a Dolphin and he was drafted in the first round by the Dolphins. I have no idea if Clowney has any interest in playing for the Dolphins now but if he does and the price is right, I absolutely would love to see him playing for the Dolphins next season.
 
If I'm Flores, he's dead to me. I just want the ones that want MIA and he punked out and went to Seattle.
 
He turned the Dolphins down twice. He clearly isnt interested
 
