Clowney's asking price is dropping

Sources: Clowney lowers price to $17M-18M
Free agent Jadeveon Clowney is now seeking a number closer to $17 million to $18 million per season, and the Seahawks and Titans remain "interested" in signing the three-time Pro Bowl selection, sources told ESPN.
Jadeveon Clowney Rejected $17M Per Year From Dolphins? | NFLTradeRumors.co
Update: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says an involved party told him the Dolphins did not make free-agent DE Jadeveon Clowney an offer. Jackson adds that the Dolphins liked Clowney and would have been open to a potential deal, but not at $17 million per year. According to Aaron Wilson, the …
So Clowney's price is where Miami made it's offer. Was KVN the fall back or were they looking to get both? Just like real estate, the seller is showing desperation and the next buyer could even get him cheaper. To me, it's all about guaranteed money. That is probably lower too because his asking price is lowered. Defensive end is still a huge need. Miami should cut Albert and offer a deal to Clowney.