Colin Coward

Colin Cowherd says the Dolphins should still be in on Deshaun Watson after win over Saints Miami’s offensive strategy is not sustainable in his mind.

Might be the biggest idiot on the planet!If this has been posted already sorry, if not here it is;The usual Tua bashing and Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, Allen d*ck sucking.What I find really sad about his hatred is he only spews partial facts, as if to continue his hate on for Tua.He bashes Tua for only scoring one TD vs NO but fails to bash Brady for scoring 0 points against NO at HOME!He compliments Josh Allen but fails to mention how, with the score 26-21 vs the patrtiots mid way through the 4th quarter, he throws an obvious INT into defenders hands that would have been a pick 6.He is so delusional he says Mac Jones is better than Tua, did he watch the Bills game….? Mac asked to throw more than twice and it was ugly.Man I just want a win this weekend and then home to NE for a playoff spot on the line. Tua will win that game, Jones will get embarrassed and then losers like Coward can go crawl into a hole……