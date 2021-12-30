 Colin Coward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Colin Coward

Might be the biggest idiot on the planet!
If this has been posted already sorry, if not here it is;

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Colin Cowherd says the Dolphins should still be in on Deshaun Watson after win over Saints

Miami’s offensive strategy is not sustainable in his mind.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

The usual Tua bashing and Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, Allen d*ck sucking.
What I find really sad about his hatred is he only spews partial facts, as if to continue his hate on for Tua.
He bashes Tua for only scoring one TD vs NO but fails to bash Brady for scoring 0 points against NO at HOME!
He compliments Josh Allen but fails to mention how, with the score 26-21 vs the patrtiots mid way through the 4th quarter, he throws an obvious INT into defenders hands that would have been a pick 6.
He is so delusional he says Mac Jones is better than Tua, did he watch the Bills game….? Mac asked to throw more than twice and it was ugly.

Man I just want a win this weekend and then home to NE for a playoff spot on the line. Tua will win that game, Jones will get embarrassed and then losers like Coward can go crawl into a hole……
 
I know from being on other unrelated xenforo forums that it's possible to automatically have other words/names print out when typing the intended ones.

In this case can we change this doosh's to "Colon Cowturd" ?
 
I used to actually like him, but when he went to FS1 he became nothing but a click bait whore.

 
Don’t worry man, once Tua reaches reaches the level of Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, and Allen, Cowherd will suck his d*ck too. More importantly, hopefully his co-host will too, if ya know what I’m sayin.
 
Regardless of how you feel about Tua I don't get the Watson infatuation. Guy has problems a mile long that won't be solved any time soon, why would we want that kind of problem and actually have to pay Houston for it? Doesn't make sense. Need to build around Tua, apply those massive cap/draft resources to building a strong line and running game plus another weapon or two for our young QB. If we can actually give him time and a serious running threat and if he can maintain 70% + completion percentage then I think we can win a lot of games and make a legit run at a SB.
 
I think Collin is very smart and has a lot of good takes. But he also has that Skip Bayless in him where he flip flops around and says things just for shock value. I enjoy him but take his analysis with a grain of salt.
 
