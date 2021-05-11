 Colin Cowherd < Moron | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Colin Cowherd < Moron

D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,144
Reaction score
1,899
Well…..Here’s Cowherd blasting Tua today after Flores said he never lost faith in him



Now, here’s Cowherd before the 2020 draft.




I can’t stand guys that never played anything (except with themselves) spouting their opinion as if it was fact. Especially when they change their minds once a week.

Here’s to hoping that Tua shuts everyone up this year.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
8,364
Reaction score
4,901
I'll just say I think he's wrong. I don't get what drives him to go after Tua 4 or 5 times per week. It's not like there's a loud pro Tua crowd that he's trying to counter. It's not like Tua's done anything wrong over the past few months. To me it's just attacking a young player that's still growing into his place in the league.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom