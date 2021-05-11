Colin Cowherd < Moron

DZimmer000
Well…..Here’s Cowherd blasting Tua today after Flores said he never lost faith in him
Now, here’s Cowherd before the 2020 draft.
I can’t stand guys that never played anything (except with themselves) spouting their opinion as if it was fact. Especially when they change their minds once a week.
Here’s to hoping that Tua shuts everyone up this year.
