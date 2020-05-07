Could be a very tough start first 4 games

HollowBeast
There is talk the first 4 games for all teams will be AFC vs NFC because of virus and the possibility of cancelling some games.
We we play the NFC West .
At San Fran and Arizona
Home for Seattle and The LA Rams.
My thoughts are we may be 2-2 after that with wins against Rams and maybe Arizona
But the Super Bowl San Fran and playoff Seahawks. That will be a big challenge .
I feel Buffalo May come out 3-1. And Jets 2-2 and Pats 1-3
I am waiting for the schedule release tonight like we all our
I hope Houston loses ever game this year then that number 1 pick of there’s we have for the Tunsil trade
Could give us tremendous draft capitol next year .
