Could be a very tough start first 4 games

There is talk the first 4 games for all teams will be AFC vs NFC because of virus and the possibility of cancelling some games.

We we play the NFC West .
At San Fran and Arizona
Home for Seattle and The LA Rams.

My thoughts are we may be 2-2 after that with wins against Rams and maybe Arizona
But the Super Bowl San Fran and playoff Seahawks. That will be a big challenge .

I feel Buffalo May come out 3-1. And Jets 2-2 and Pats 1-3
I am waiting for the schedule release tonight like we all our
I hope Houston loses ever game this year then that number 1 pick of there’s we have for the Tunsil trade
Could give us tremendous draft capitol next year .
 
I think we need to view this year, like last year, in that we are rebuilding still and should temper our expectations. I think next year is the year we.......BEGIN

I plan to focus on rooting for player development and further solidifying of Flores’ culture, and be way less worried about record.
 
Would love see murry vs Tua.. that would be good interesting games..
 
This is year 2 of a complete team rebuild. I hope nobody expects a 10-6 record...Look at the 49ers as an example of what I see Miami doing, harder schedule = worse record, but the team plays really good football and with another off-season they hit the ground running.

Especially with out future starting qb gonna be on the sidelines (presumably)
 
I totally agree. This will simply be year two of at least a three year rebuilding process. I think the Dolphins will likely be 1-3 or 0-4 after the first four games but will improve as the season progresses, I think 5 or 6 wins in 2020 is about the most realistic expectation with so many young players and Fitzpatrick as the starting QB.
I too believe the 2021 season is when the Dolphins will likely become a legitimate playoff contender.
 
I just love record predictions before camp, pre season and injuries.
Can you also give yardage and points too, please?
How many INT's did Fitzpatrick throw?
 
In 2021, Miami tentatively has the AFC and NFC South. Not sure if that will change with the 17 game schedule set to begin.
 
Yes of course , but that wisdom will cost you Pal.
Please post your credit card information and I will
Answer the requests you ask for .😊
 
Agreed. I mean every nfl game is hard. Every team has 53 professionals. How about the 5 teams that marked Miami as easy wins last season?
 
I just want to see the young players making progress. If we can come out of 2020 knowing that we have at least 3 or 4 OL starters then I'll be happy in that regard. As far as defense, we have a high number of new players. Can they gel together? At the end of the year we'll see what we need for 2021 and we'll have about 70mill of cap space and 4 picks in the first two rounds. I agree 2021 should be the year we start making a real push.
 
My expectations are that the team kicks @ss and the amount of @ss we kick at the end of the season is far more than at the beginning when we were still kicking substantial @ss.

AFCE champs this year.

 
