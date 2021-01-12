 Could D Smith go #2 overall? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could D Smith go #2 overall?

ChitownPhins28

and could Miami maybe even jave to trade up to get him?

The idea of being able to trade-down to 8 and still get him seems ludicrous now.

After the show he put on last night, he might have even put himself on the Jets radar where Miami might even have to trade up to get him.

Fields played himself down to being a 'project' QB like Hurts now and might even stay in school to improve his draft staus. I would be surprised if the Jets take a QB at #2.
 
Namor

LOL....slow down grasshopper...long way to go before the draft..
There will be thousands of mock drafts to sort thru...the combin...rewatching film on guys that opted out...
The order,besides the top pick will change many times before it’s time to draft.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I doubt a new coaching regime comes in and drafts a WR #2 overall when they don’t have a QB. Darnold has missed 10 games and he has thrown 45TDs vs 39INTs in 3 seasons. A guy with a career passer rating under 80 isn’t someone a new coach wants to tie his future to.
 
VanzGinkel

Jets arent trading with us. Fields decided to look like crap yesterday so Lawrence is #1.

Im not familiar with receivers historically but Smith looks like a generational talent.
 
Gsmack_42

If NY wants to draft him then let them. Trade down to a QB needy team. Or take one of your other top prospects.
 
WSE

It is possible. Unlikely, but possible.

If it happens, let it be. Take Sewell or trade back to a team that wants Fields in that case.
 
CSONKA1966

This is a very deep draft with a lot of very good wide outs. Smith was not even considered the top wideout at the beginning of the yr at Alabama Waddle was. No need to panic to get our wideout I would love the Jets take either Sewell or Smith ahead of us because we can trade down easier for a team looking for a qb. Still getting a Pitts,Kid from LSU ,or Parsons and adding more draft picks. It is scary though to consider Tua was throwing to 4 first rd picks last yr. Juedy, Ruggs,Smith and Waddle. He must have went out week 17 and saw who we had and said wtf,
 
bostondolphin

I like D. Smith but I HATE the idea that a few days ago there was debate about trading down and whether we could get him or another WR at 7-10 and now we are going to throw away all that for one game? Now he might go 2 and we should worry about that?

Why do we do this all the time, and do we really think pro evaluators change player ranking wildly based on individual game efforts?

if he goes 2, I would think we could trade that pick to a QB needy team for a hefty return.
 
