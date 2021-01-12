Could D Smith go #2 overall?

ChitownPhins28
and could Miami maybe even jave to trade up to get him?
The idea of being able to trade-down to 8 and still get him seems ludicrous now.
After the show he put on last night, he might have even put himself on the Jets radar where Miami might even have to trade up to get him.
Fields played himself down to being a 'project' QB like Hurts now and might even stay in school to improve his draft staus. I would be surprised if the Jets take a QB at #2.
