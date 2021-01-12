Could D Smith go #2 overall?

This is a very deep draft with a lot of very good wide outs. Smith was not even considered the top wideout at the beginning of the yr at Alabama Waddle was. No need to panic to get our wideout I would love the Jets take either Sewell or Smith ahead of us because we can trade down easier for a team looking for a qb. Still getting a Pitts,Kid from LSU ,or Parsons and adding more draft picks. It is scary though to consider Tua was throwing to 4 first rd picks last yr. Juedy, Ruggs,Smith and Waddle. He must have went out week 17 and saw who we had and said wtf,