Could Fins go heavy on D early?

yolli71

yolli71

Maybe it's just me, but I'm thinking the Fins could surprise and go D with more of their high picks than we expect. What would you think of something like this?

6 - D. Smith
18 - Paye or Jaelan Phillips (Edge)
36 - Elijah Molden (S/CB)
50 - Jabril Cox or Baron Browning (LB)
81 - Gainwell, K. Hill, or T. Sermon
156 - OL depth like Aaron Banks (?)

The Fins may figure with a clean bill of health and a complete offseason from Tua, he should improve along with a young OL that started 3 rookies.

You'd have WR Fuller/Parker/DeVonta, TE Gesicki, and Gainwell (or other rookie) / Gaskin.

The D last year was solid overall, but it was very opportunistic and probably not as good as we thought. Buffalo pretty much exposed it twice last season and that's the team we need to beat. This kind of draft would improve both sides of the ball and give Miami a better shot of dealing with Buffalo I think.
 
I really like your first two picks. Should be interesting to see what they actually do.
 
We need better LB's
If we go for edge rusher early it should be for Joseph Ossai. Jaelen Philips is being overrated in my opinion.

Not sure if he would be there in the end round but that would be a steal imo.
 
raving

Its gonna be a mix. We are going WR then edge then center then edge then another WR and then a RB and then linebacker, safety and double up an RB.

They're gonna surprise a lot of people by going for speed WRs and bully RBs...But if he's there they're going for Pitts - Pitts plus speed plus bully backs means we are going to try to beat the ever living hell out of our opponents and we are going to be quite successful at doing it....
 
deepsouth_46

I’m still in the mindset that if a guy like parsons falls to you, that you have to take him @18. Would even consider a move up. If we are able to turn #3 and say 50 into some combination of Pitts, smith, parsons, waddle, or chase I would feel like we won the draft. Especially when you add in the future considerations we received.

I know we traded 3, but I’m using our original capital to make the point that going into the draft if we got any of those 2 players based on the assets we started with, we would feel good.
 
Aquaaiea

I would really go for this. Defense builds championships! Sermon is underrated.
 
AdamD13

Depends on who’s on the board, but I can see anywhere between 1 and 3 picks going toward the defense. I think most likely it will be 1 or 2.

The only pick I think is locked in will be offense with pick #6.
 
mrbunglez

No way they pass on a RB in the 2nd or even 3rd round, if they don’t pick one up with that #18 pick in the 1st round.
I think they go offensive skill positions early and often with the first 2-3 picks.
 
NBP81

Hey why not, lets try and win games 12-3...
 
