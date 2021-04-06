Could Fins go heavy on D early?

Maybe it's just me, but I'm thinking the Fins could surprise and go D with more of their high picks than we expect. What would you think of something like this?



6 - D. Smith

18 - Paye or Jaelan Phillips (Edge)

36 - Elijah Molden (S/CB)

50 - Jabril Cox or Baron Browning (LB)

81 - Gainwell, K. Hill, or T. Sermon

156 - OL depth like Aaron Banks (?)



The Fins may figure with a clean bill of health and a complete offseason from Tua, he should improve along with a young OL that started 3 rookies.



You'd have WR Fuller/Parker/DeVonta, TE Gesicki, and Gainwell (or other rookie) / Gaskin.



The D last year was solid overall, but it was very opportunistic and probably not as good as we thought. Buffalo pretty much exposed it twice last season and that's the team we need to beat. This kind of draft would improve both sides of the ball and give Miami a better shot of dealing with Buffalo I think.