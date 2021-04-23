 Could this really happen? Interesting | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Could this really happen? Interesting

Always good to know what it might cost to jump back into the top 10.
 
circumstances said:
Always good to know what it might cost to jump back into the top 10.
18 to 9 is pretty rich. You figure it might take that extra 1st rounder we got from 49ers and our 18th pick

Based on the old Jimmy Johnson draft pick value chart, a move from 18 to 9 in the first round would be worth 450 points, which is the 45th overall pick. The Dolphins have picks 36 (worth 540 points) and 50 (worth 400) in the second round, though Denver could throw in its fourth-round pick to even out a trade for the 36th pick
ANUFan said:
18 to 9 is pretty rich. You figure it might take that extra 1st rounder we got from 49ers and our 18th pick
i'm thinking we only trade up if someone we love really starts to fall.

by #9 you can't really tell if someone's tumbling or not.

if Parsons, Smith and Waddle are all still there at #9, at least one of them will be there at #11.

give the giants less!

i'd really only like to move up to the Cards (#14) if possible, if someone we love is a-tumbling.
 
circumstances said:
i'm thinking we only trade up if someone we love really starts to fall.

by #9 you can't really tell if someone's tumbling or not.

if Parsons, Smith and Waddle are all still there at #9, at least one of them will be there at #11.

give the giants less!

i'd really only like to move up to the Cards (#14) if possible, if someone we love is a-tumbling.
Nope! You go up and take the player you want. No more seeing which player falls. Besides, Parsons does nothing to move you closer to a playoff berth. But Smith/Waddle/ Pitts absolutely does.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
14,148
Reaction score
8,800
I think the price would be too high.

Pitts at #6 and Elijah Moore at around #18 would be close value wise, without giving up multiple high picks.
 
ANUFan said:
Nope! You go up and take the player you want. No more seeing which player falls. Besides, Parsons does nothing to move you closer to a playoff berth. But Smith/Waddle/ Pitts absolutely does.
i'm thinking we take Pitts at #6.

and Smith and Waddle are still on the board.

i'm not sure we are trading back up to #9 to take one of those guys, but if it's cheap enough, go for it.

i'm just saying one of those guys may be there at #11 (or later), which would (ideally) cost us less.
 
boomer10

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
148
Reaction score
151
If Pitts falls to #6 then I believe we will take him there.
If Smith falls, and he might just drop to #11 to the Giants selection, then we can offer our #18 and # 50 to get him.

That would give Tua the firepower he would need to be successful for the next 10 years; and arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL.

Now if Pitts and Chase are both gone before we select our first pick, then we could entertain a draft trade with the Broncos for them to get a QB. We could possibly get their 2022 First Round pick in addition to the #9 pick this year in exchange for the #6 pick.

Or we could get their #9 and second round pick of this year and their second round pick next year for our #6 pick.
 
