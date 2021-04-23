Could this really happen? Interesting

If Pitts falls to #6 then I believe we will take him there.

If Smith falls, and he might just drop to #11 to the Giants selection, then we can offer our #18 and # 50 to get him.



That would give Tua the firepower he would need to be successful for the next 10 years; and arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL.



Now if Pitts and Chase are both gone before we select our first pick, then we could entertain a draft trade with the Broncos for them to get a QB. We could possibly get their 2022 First Round pick in addition to the #9 pick this year in exchange for the #6 pick.



Or we could get their #9 and second round pick of this year and their second round pick next year for our #6 pick.