SCOTTY said: I'll take your challenge. In no way do I see any other center now going before baidasz. He will go 15-25. Harris maybe, maybe mid 2nd. Click to expand...

He may, I said McCoy was the best center in the draft last year and he slipped to the second and had Bradbury taken before him. McCoy had a much better rookie year.I am interested to see what Biadesz tests...I think Harris is way more athletic. He will also have a chance to show his stuff at the senior bowl.