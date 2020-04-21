Cult of Tua bandwidth fundraiser

uk_dolfan
This thread has nothing to do with my position as a mod, I am writing this as someone who loves FH and who has dedicated a frankly unhealthy amount of life to browsing this site.
____
This site runs at a constant financial loss and we are kindly subsidized by our owner.
You know what doesn't help? When clowns like @uk_dolfan (seriously, **** that guy) spend a full year obsessing over a quarterback in every thread from the Tank For Tua thread (great thread, well worth reading), to the Coronavirus thread and everything in between.
I have donated $13 in the name of our lord and saviour Tua - this will cover some of the bandwidth costs which have been incurred by my Tua-obsession for the last 12 months. If the Dolphins draft Tua I will kick in another $13, which should just about cover the bandwidth required to support my inevitable outpouring of love and obsession within the first hour of Tua's Dolphin career
____
In all seriousness, I have hardly left my house in about 4 weeks now and discussing pointless things with you folks (such as how much Justin Herbert sucks at being a QB) is just about the only thing that is keeping me sane.
I know this is a time of pandemic, that peoples finances are stretched and that you no doubt have many other worthy causes to support - but draft week is also one of the most busy and demanding periods for the site every year and the servers are very much under strain.
I understand that times are tough at the minute, but if anyone else feels like chipping in a few bucks so that we can have many more years of mass Tua-stalking (seriously, imagine if he ever read the Tua thread ) well id certainly appreciate it.
p.s. :
____
