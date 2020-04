Cult of Tua bandwidth fundraiser

This thread has nothing to do with my position as a mod, I am writing this as someone who loves FH and who has dedicated a frankly unhealthy amount of life to browsing this site.____This site runs at a constant financial loss and we are kindly subsidized by our owner.You know what doesn't help? When clowns like @uk_dolfan (seriously, **** that guy) spend a full year obsessing over a quarterback in every thread from the Tank For Tua thread (great thread, well worth reading), to the Coronavirus thread and everything in between.I have donated $13 in the name of our lord and saviour Tua - this will cover some of the bandwidth costs which have been incurred by my Tua-obsession for the last 12 months. If the Dolphins draft Tua I will kick in another $13, which should just about cover the bandwidth required to support my inevitable outpouring of love and obsession within the first hour of Tua's Dolphin career____In all seriousness, I have hardly left my house in about 4 weeks now and discussing pointless things with you folks (such as how much Justin Herbert sucks at being a QB) is just about the only thing that is keeping me sane.I know this is a time of pandemic, that peoples finances are stretched and that you no doubt have many other worthy causes to support - but draft week is also one of the most busy and demanding periods for the site every year and the servers are very much under strain.I understand that times are tough at the minute, but if anyone else feels like chipping in a few bucks so that we can have many more years of mass Tua-stalking (seriously, imagine if he ever read the Tua thread) well id certainly appreciate it.p.s. :