Cult of Tua bandwidth fundraiser

This thread has nothing to do with my position as a mod, I am writing this as someone who loves FH and who has dedicated a frankly unhealthy amount of life to browsing this site.


This site runs at a constant financial loss and we are kindly subsidized by our owner.

You know what doesn't help? When clowns like @uk_dolfan (seriously, **** that guy) spend a full year obsessing over a quarterback in every thread from the Tank For Tua thread (great thread, well worth reading), to the Coronavirus thread and everything in between.

I have donated $13 in the name of our lord and saviour Tua - this will cover some of the bandwidth costs which have been incurred by my Tua-obsession for the last 12 months. If the Dolphins draft Tua I will kick in another $13, which should just about cover the bandwidth required to support my inevitable outpouring of love and obsession within the first hour of Tua's Dolphin career :lol:

In all seriousness, I have hardly left my house in about 4 weeks now and discussing pointless things with you folks (such as how much Justin Herbert sucks at being a QB) is just about the only thing that is keeping me sane.

I know this is a time of pandemic, that peoples finances are stretched and that you no doubt have many other worthy causes to support - but draft week is also one of the most busy and demanding periods for the site every year and the servers are very much under strain.

I understand that times are tough at the minute, but if anyone else feels like chipping in a few bucks so that we can have many more years of mass Tua-stalking (seriously, imagine if he ever read the Tua thread :lol: ) well id certainly appreciate it.



Andyman said:
I’ll be happy to contribute uk_dolphan but just to be clear my Lord and Saviour doesn’t wear a football uniform but I do hope Tua puts on a nice aqua one come Thursday.
To be clear; I am a Christian myself, I do hope my cult comments are being taken in the light hearted spirit they are intended as and not causing offense.
 
Michigan Mike said:
I won't commit blasphemy against the last person that should ever wear the #13 jersey so I donated a different amount.
Thank you! I know that every donation is deeply appreciate by Henrik.

He could end up wearing 3 at Miami, but I thought I would stick with the college number for now!
 
SCLSU Mud Dogs said:
I donated $50 because I'd scream the f-word 50 times in a minute if we don't draft Tua.
Hargitt01 said:
I'll jump in on this for sure. Why not help the site that has basically become my main source of entertainment during this pandemic? No good reason not too.
1 dol fan said:
I’m down for Tua but I’m also interested in a top tackle and a trade up to score QB immediately after. So I’m gonna go with 74 for Tristan Wirfs and a trade of 18 + 26 for 6-10. So let’s go with $80 total. 74 plus 6 and I’ll donate whatever the difference is after we trade up
Thank you very much folks. I haven't spoken to @Henrik at all about this, but I promise you every dollar is appreciated.


TuaHeaven :)
 
