Daboll to NYG?

superphin

superphin

He's going to change the culture of that Franchise.

bills-fan-table-smash-jets-game.jpg
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

Maybe Memories said:
Why? I thought Daboll loved Tua? Isnt that why everyone clamored over Daboll?

Either way… here we go again with a first time HC…. Brace yourselves!
Its about Flo...he go's to the giants who have the draft capitol here comes DW.
 
Delvin

Delvin

Ben Had said:
Its about Flo...he go's to the giants who have the draft capitol here comes DW.
You were already told. John Mara: 'We will not trade for Deshaun Watson'

I'm sure you'd love to hear something so clear from Ross as well.
 
NMB Fin

some are not gonna want to hear this but this speaks volumes about a coach not wanting to work with Ross/Grier/Tua. if you had one of those 3 positions being a star, Daboll aint taking that NYG job (not that im crying about it). Especially QB-nothing makes a coach's job safer than a star at that position.
 
1972forever

Daboll grew up in New York and has spent much of his coaching career in the North East. I imagine if he has a choice between the Dolphins and the Giants, he would pick the Giants because of the location.
I’m not crazy about him being the next Dolphin HC, so I hope this report is true.
 
