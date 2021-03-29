 Dane Brugler's updated list of his Top 100 NFL Draft prospects- interesting!!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dane Brugler's updated list of his Top 100 NFL Draft prospects- interesting!!!!

theathletic.com

2021 NFL Draft Top 100 Big Board: Kyle Pitts, Zach Wilson follow Trevor Lawrence atop list

One month from the NFL Draft, and most evaluations of the prospects are done. Here's how they rank.
theathletic.com

For those of you too cheap (wink*wink) to pay for the athletic, the top 10 prospects as of today for him are as follows:

1. Trevor Lawrence
2. Kyle Pitts
3. Zach Wilson
4. Ja'Marr Chase
5. Penei Sewell
6. Jaylen Waddle
7.Trey Lance
8. Justin Fields
9. DeVonta Smith
10. Patrick Surtain II

Discuss!
 
