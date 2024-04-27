Day 3 targets?

Travis34
Seems like there’s still plenty of good players to potentially draft but I doubt they all make it to our next pick(s). would be awesome to see us trade up like @VAFinsfan72 posted about in his thread. There’s a few teams with multiple picks
personally I hope we make a move to fry maybe another OL, safety for sure too.
OL-
Guard - Mahogany, McCormick (both good options.. best ones left?) maybe Javion Cohen
Center - Van Pran, Bortini, Nourzad, Limmer, Lee
WR- Franklin, Rice, Baker, Johnny Wilson,
Ainias Smith, Malik Washington, Mason Tipton (mcdaniel likes tippy)
TE - Theo Johnson (my top choice) but maybe All, Stover? Please pass on Sanders
RB - plenty left still! Tons of guys who could contribute. Big ones, fast ones, etc
DT/DL - Boyd, Dorlus, Jefferson, Taylor iii, Egoigbe, Logan Lee, Evan Anderson
LB - probably could find a gem in here somewhere? Trotter, Gray, Jacobs, Tyrice Knight, Casey (don’t know much about all these dudes but I feel like I’ve seen some of these names pop up as potential sleepers)
S -Jaden Hicks!!! D Taylor-Demerson, Malik Mustapha, James Williams (lb?), Trey Taylor, Mark Perry
