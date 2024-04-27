 Day 3 targets? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Day 3 targets?

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
23,220
Reaction score
23,260
Location
NE, Indiana
Seems like there’s still plenty of good players to potentially draft but I doubt they all make it to our next pick(s). would be awesome to see us trade up like @VAFinsfan72 posted about in his thread. There’s a few teams with multiple picks


personally I hope we make a move to fry maybe another OL, safety for sure too.

OL-

Guard - Mahogany, McCormick (both good options.. best ones left?) maybe Javion Cohen

Center - Van Pran, Bortini, Nourzad, Limmer, Lee

WR- Franklin, Rice, Baker, Johnny Wilson,
Ainias Smith, Malik Washington, Mason Tipton (mcdaniel likes tippy)

TE - Theo Johnson (my top choice) but maybe All, Stover? Please pass on Sanders

RB - plenty left still! Tons of guys who could contribute. Big ones, fast ones, etc

DT/DL - Boyd, Dorlus, Jefferson, Taylor iii, Egoigbe, Logan Lee, Evan Anderson

LB - probably could find a gem in here somewhere? Trotter, Gray, Jacobs, Tyrice Knight, Casey (don’t know much about all these dudes but I feel like I’ve seen some of these names pop up as potential sleepers)

S -Jaden Hicks!!! D Taylor-Demerson, Malik Mustapha, James Williams (lb?), Trey Taylor, Mark Perry
 
Layden Robinson - iol
Issac Guerendo -rb

We’ve shown interest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom