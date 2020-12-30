 De Vonta Smith wins AP Player of the Year - Ramifications for Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

De Vonta Smith wins AP Player of the Year - Ramifications for Miami

Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
6,376
Reaction score
23,684
Location
australia
www.sportsline.com

Heisman Trophy odds: DeVonta Smith of Alabama now Heisman lock after winning Associated Press Player of the Year Award?

The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be given out the night of Jan. 5 in a virtual event on ESPN, and it now appears that Alabama superstar receiver...
www.sportsline.com www.sportsline.com

Now makes him favourite for the Heisman Trophy as the last 4 player of the year winners have and 17 of 22.
Even if he doesn't, I ask people with greater knowledge how will this affect his draft stock? Will he now go higher?
Many on there would love to draft him but is he worth a 3rd or 4th? Or will be still be there at our pick approx 20 give or take a few positions?
What sort of deals would you do to get him if you rate him?
 
cash

cash

Nothing bigga than the B
Joined
Sep 11, 2008
Messages
2,318
Reaction score
595
Location
Miami
Front office has the assets to get whoever they feel is the best fit
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,900
Reaction score
9,789
Too old. Want draft player who put up good season when 12 year old!
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
10,346
Reaction score
21,123
Certainly isn't gonna hurt him.

If there's a combine -- his performance there could be the final tell...

If he's truly a top 5 pick in terms of historical reference -- size / speed / measurables / production.

Top 15 for sure. Top 10 good chance. Top 5 for a receiver is sniffing at Calvin Johnson territory.
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,056
Reaction score
1,100
Isn’t chase the better prospect? He’s def heavier. Smith is 6’1 174 isn’t that really light?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom