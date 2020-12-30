De Vonta Smith wins AP Player of the Year - Ramifications for Miami

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 6,376
- Reaction score
- 23,684
- Location
- australia
Heisman Trophy odds: DeVonta Smith of Alabama now Heisman lock after winning Associated Press Player of the Year Award?
The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be given out the night of Jan. 5 in a virtual event on ESPN, and it now appears that Alabama superstar receiver...
www.sportsline.com
Now makes him favourite for the Heisman Trophy as the last 4 player of the year winners have and 17 of 22.
Even if he doesn't, I ask people with greater knowledge how will this affect his draft stock? Will he now go higher?
Many on there would love to draft him but is he worth a 3rd or 4th? Or will be still be there at our pick approx 20 give or take a few positions?
What sort of deals would you do to get him if you rate him?