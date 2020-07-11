Deion Sanders: Stop saying that Tua Tagovailoa is 'injury prone'

"The Tua that I’ve seen at Alabama since him stepping onto the scene has been wonderful," Sanders said on a recent episode of"He stood, he delivered. He’s exceeded expectations. He’s taken them where they wanted to go, and then farther."Yeah, he sustained an injury trying to make a darn play. He’s not injury prone. This guy is a flat-out winner. He’s smart. He’s professional. He’s articulate. He’s going to say the right things. He’s going to enhance the organization. He’s going to stand up in the press conference and say and speak the truth. He’s going to praise the Lord. I love everything about this kid. I think he’s going to be a phenomenal success in Miami."