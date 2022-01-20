Deshaun Watson refused to speak to ross directly?

juniorseau55
NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson refused to speak with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross over move
It's been more than a full year since Deshaun Watson's last NFL pass and the quarterback is no closer to finding a new home. However, one team has been cut from his list of preferred destinations.
www.sportskeeda.com
Not sure if this is true or not, but at this point enjoy the entertainment.