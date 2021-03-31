Did the Fins outsmart themselves with draft trades?

EROCK528
The only problem with pick 6 is that you have a very good chance to lose out on both Chase and Pitts...the top 2 offensive playmakers. Only time will tell.
That's okay because I would be fine with either Smith or Waddle too.The only problem with pick 6 is that you have a very good chance to lose out on both Chase and Pitts...the top 2 offensive playmakers. Only time will tell.
Also, I would argue the chance of neither of them being available at 6 is pretty low.That's assuming Chase and Pitts are the only two players they were targeting.
A chance to get Smith and an extra 1st and 3rd round pick? Sign me up every season for that.
Then complain that we overdrafted a TE at 3made these deals too soon. teams get desperate on draft day. i think we could have done better. i'd much rather have 3 right now than 6 and a 2023 pick.
I still think there is a STRONG chance we trade out of #6 to a QB hungry team, and still stay in the top 11. It’s all about how the QBs drop....
well they've atleast got 1 person fooledThis topic is being beaten to death. They didn't move from 3 to 12 back to 6 if they were only targeting one or two players. They would have just stayed at 3
Trust the plan and stop overthinking it.