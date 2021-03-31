 Did the Fins outsmart themselves with draft trades? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Did the Fins outsmart themselves with draft trades?

The only problem with pick 6 is that you have a very good chance to lose out on both Chase and Pitts...the top 2 offensive playmakers. Only time will tell.
 
EROCK528 said:
The only problem with pick 6 is that you have a very good chance to lose out on both Chase and Pitts...the top 2 offensive playmakers. Only time will tell.
That's assuming Chase and Pitts are the only two players they were targeting.

A chance to get Smith and an extra 1st and 3rd round pick? Sign me up every season for that.
 
EROCK528 said:
The only problem with pick 6 is that you have a very good chance to lose out on both Chase and Pitts...the top 2 offensive playmakers. Only time will tell.
That's okay because I would be fine with either Smith or Waddle too.
 
This topic is being beaten to death. They didn't move from 3 to 12 back to 6 if they were only targeting one or two players. They would have just stayed at 3

Trust the plan and stop overthinking it.
 
ANUFan said:
That's assuming Chase and Pitts are the only two players they were targeting.

A chance to get Smith and an extra 1st and 3rd round pick? Sign me up every season for that.
Also, I would argue the chance of neither of them being available at 6 is pretty low.
 
If those were the only two Miami had on their short list for trading up to #6, then check in with Carolina and Denver to see what they are offering.

If deciding to stay put or don't have any offers, then it is next man up on their draft board.
 
made these deals too soon. teams get desperate on draft day. i think we could have done better. i'd much rather have 3 right now than 6 and a 2023 pick.
 
dnespins said:
made these deals too soon. teams get desperate on draft day. i think we could have done better. i'd much rather have 3 right now than 6 and a 2023 pick.
Then complain that we overdrafted a TE at 3
 
I still think there is a STRONG chance we trade out of #6 to a QB hungry team, and still stay in the top 11. It’s all about how the QBs drop....
 
Said this right away and good luck with the incoming.

The net net result of the trade was POOR value. Period.

And it will sink in. Sooner or later.

We traded #3 for #6 and got...

An R3 in '22 and and R1 in '23.

That's not even poor. It's horrible.

Picks in the future are significantly discounted in value terms.

The R1 in '23 is effectively the SAME value as an R3 in '21.

The R3 in '22 is effectively the SAME value as an R4 in '21.

So... we trade that super high value pick and EFFECTIVELY got an R3 and an R4 in present value!

Like I said. That BLOWS.

In addition, we also lost value in the mid rounds with a pick swap.

So as great as the swindle was Grier achieved with O'Brien, he BLEW a ton of value...
 
andyahs said:
This topic is being beaten to death. They didn't move from 3 to 12 back to 6 if they were only targeting one or two players. They would have just stayed at 3

Trust the plan and stop overthinking it.
well they've atleast got 1 person fooled
 
