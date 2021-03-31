Did the Fins outsmart themselves with draft trades?

Said this right away and good luck with the incoming.



The net net result of the trade was POOR value. Period.



And it will sink in. Sooner or later.



We traded #3 for #6 and got...



An R3 in '22 and and R1 in '23.



That's not even poor. It's horrible.



Picks in the future are significantly discounted in value terms.



The R1 in '23 is effectively the SAME value as an R3 in '21.



The R3 in '22 is effectively the SAME value as an R4 in '21.



So... we trade that super high value pick and EFFECTIVELY got an R3 and an R4 in present value!



Like I said. That BLOWS.



In addition, we also lost value in the mid rounds with a pick swap.



So as great as the swindle was Grier achieved with O'Brien, he BLEW a ton of value...