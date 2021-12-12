 Does Meyer get fired after today's loss? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Does Meyer get fired after today's loss?

ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
8,643
Reaction score
24,549
Age
55
Location
Orlando
The stuff earlier this year, then this week a shouting match at practice with Jones Jr, then calling all his assistant coaches (who he hired) losers and he's a winner? They really are a mess...
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
14,895
Reaction score
11,907
Urban Meyer is the least of their problems in my opinion. They’re in trouble at quarterback.

That quarterback they just drafted #1 overall was the most overrated offensive prospect to be drafted in the 1st round in a decade - since Jonathan Baldwin came out of Pittsburgh.

But that’s probably only breaking news to all the people that only saw him play one game in college against Alabama - then anointed him the best QB prospect since the Sphinx was built. While simultaneously trashing Tua.
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
8,643
Reaction score
24,549
Age
55
Location
Orlando
Yeah, they are a mess. I think Lawrence has ability, but not sure he will ever live up to the hype.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,795
Reaction score
2,654
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
Why? Because he shouted at his assistants? I dont think anyone normal gives two fks about the feelings of assistant coaches.
Urban Meyer may quit tho. He does not like garbage situations.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
14,895
Reaction score
11,907
In many instances, NFL teams are run like circuses. A lot of times assistant coaches and coordinators are hired outside of the head coach. It’s pretty common in the NFL.

If Urban was asking some of his assistants to defend their resumes, then I doubt he hired ‘em. However. his venom should be directed towards those above him that hired those coaches, not at the coaches below him.

Nothing Urban said was incorrect. He’s won everywhere and none of them have ever won anything. But again, it needs to be directed at his superiors.

NFL teams don’t like to let college coaches hire all their own coaches. They go outside of him to hire coaches with “NFL experience”. As if that’s any sort of qualification.

Saban couldn’t hire the coaches he wanted in Miami either. One of the reasons why he left.

There’s a thread in this forum that was created right after Urban Meyer was hired by the Jags where I said he was in for a rude awakening in the NFL because he’s a control freak just like Saban.

Too many people have their hands in what you’re doing in the NFL. But you have to take all the blame while those decision makers remain anonymous. It’s all a scam. It’s how these people stay NFL lifers and never win anything. Or even come close.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom