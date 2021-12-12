Does Meyer get fired after today's loss?

In many instances, NFL teams are run like circuses. A lot of times assistant coaches and coordinators are hired outside of the head coach. It’s pretty common in the NFL.



If Urban was asking some of his assistants to defend their resumes, then I doubt he hired ‘em. However. his venom should be directed towards those above him that hired those coaches, not at the coaches below him.



Nothing Urban said was incorrect. He’s won everywhere and none of them have ever won anything. But again, it needs to be directed at his superiors.



NFL teams don’t like to let college coaches hire all their own coaches. They go outside of him to hire coaches with “NFL experience”. As if that’s any sort of qualification.



Saban couldn’t hire the coaches he wanted in Miami either. One of the reasons why he left.



There’s a thread in this forum that was created right after Urban Meyer was hired by the Jags where I said he was in for a rude awakening in the NFL because he’s a control freak just like Saban.



Too many people have their hands in what you’re doing in the NFL. But you have to take all the blame while those decision makers remain anonymous. It’s all a scam. It’s how these people stay NFL lifers and never win anything. Or even come close.