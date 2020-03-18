Dolphins (and Lions) FA Losers.

Dolph N.Fan
Taylor Club
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 16,719
- Reaction score
- 8,123
- Location
- Columbus, OH
According to yours truly, ESPN.
Sounds like ESPN is bitter lol
How many times do we have to say it? You. Can't. Replicate. The. Patriots. Both the Dolphins and Lions doubled down on that fantasy this week, with dispiriting results.
The Dolphins, coached by former Patriots assistant Brian Flores, guaranteed linebacker Kyle Van Noy$30 million and also signed linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts.They also committed $57 million in guarantees to cornerback Byron Jones, who will play alongside veteran Xavien Howard ($46 million). The team now leads the NFL in salary cap tied to the cornerback position, possibly because Flores wants to play Patriots-style man-to-man defense. Even last season, the Dolphins ranked No. 4 in the NFL by using man coverage 61% of the time, according to ESPN metrics using NFL Next Gen Stats data.
This isn't so much a comment on the players themselves, but on the ****eyed and still unproven idea that there is some kind of magic sauce that comes with someone who has been in the Patriots' program.
Why can't we just acknowledge that Patriots coach Bill Belichick has built a unique set of circumstances that routinely maximizes players in ways that aren't likely to be replicated elsewhere? As a matter of team-building, giving an edge to people with a Patriots connection probably could cloud out more qualified candidates. Just stop it!
NFL free-agency winners and losers: Why Dak, Kyler and Browns fans are happy
Dak Prescott is set for a big future payday, the Browns attacked areas of need and the Patriots are left in a post-Brady world. Here are the highs and lows of free agency.
www.espn.com