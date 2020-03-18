Dolphins (and Lions) FA Losers.

According to yours truly, ESPN.
How many times do we have to say it? You. Can't. Replicate. The. Patriots. Both the Dolphins and Lions doubled down on that fantasy this week, with dispiriting results.
The Dolphins, coached by former Patriots assistant Brian Flores, guaranteed linebacker Kyle Van Noy$30 million and also signed linebacker/fullback Elandon Roberts.They also committed $57 million in guarantees to cornerback Byron Jones, who will play alongside veteran Xavien Howard ($46 million). The team now leads the NFL in salary cap tied to the cornerback position, possibly because Flores wants to play Patriots-style man-to-man defense. Even last season, the Dolphins ranked No. 4 in the NFL by using man coverage 61% of the time, according to ESPN metrics using NFL Next Gen Stats data.


This isn't so much a comment on the players themselves, but on the ****eyed and still unproven idea that there is some kind of magic sauce that comes with someone who has been in the Patriots' program.

Why can't we just acknowledge that Patriots coach Bill Belichick has built a unique set of circumstances that routinely maximizes players in ways that aren't likely to be replicated elsewhere? As a matter of team-building, giving an edge to people with a Patriots connection probably could cloud out more qualified candidates. Just stop it!
www.espn.com

NFL free-agency winners and losers: Why Dak, Kyler and Browns fans are happy

Dak Prescott is set for a big future payday, the Browns attacked areas of need and the Patriots are left in a post-Brady world. Here are the highs and lows of free agency.
Sounds like ESPN is bitter lol
 
You can never listen to any of these their a Joke. I’m sure you can find one of these bashing the Chiefs for trading up for a Texas tech QB from a spread system when they already have a proven QB in Alex Smith. Nobody is doubting them for drafting Patrick Mahomes now
 
Swollcolb said:
You can never listen to any of these their a Joke. I’m sure you can find one of these bashing the Chiefs for trading up for a Texas tech QB from a spread system when they already have a proven QB in Alex Smith. Nobody is doubting them for drafting Patrick Mahomes now
It’s one thing to say Miami and Detroit are FA losers but they didn’t even explain why they think that in the article lol
 
Yeah they pander so hard, they doubled down on the Browns last year and flopped now they are sticking to it since Mayfield is a story waiting ot happen. A good RT and a good TE and they are winners? OKAY.....

And Buffalo trading away 4 picks for a slot receiver is a big winner OKAY...I guess Diggs will help Allen become an elite accurate QB. And I love the comment that the GREAT staff in Buffalo couldnt get the most out of Lawson. In 3 years that staff has had half the departures as Miami did this off season. So his staff do not appear to be top commodities. And McDermott is 25-23 so he is a good HC but not some guy who has made stud after stud.

Talking heads will be talking heads what can you do. You cannot get good coverage south of Nola, well maybe now I dont know if you guys have heard but Brady is going to TAMPA o_O
 
So his argument is based on the fact that the Dolphins are trying to replicate the Pats or so they say...

Not really a comment on the players or fit, just the team seems to be emulating the PAts.
 
FSU Truth said:
So his argument is based on the fact that the Dolphins are trying to replicate the Pats or so they say...

Not really a comment on the players or fit, just the team seems to be emulating the PAts.
Espn has always had weird takes on football from their "personalities". I remember when Jaws always would rip teams who liked to run the ball and establish the ground game and work in the pass game to take advantage of a crowded box. They cannot see or wirte beyond their bias and favortism. I mean Golic has had it in for Miami since Shula cut him. Grow up dude its a business and you are doing fine...hot takes against Miami and nothing but love for ND...get a new rap man.
 
I'm not sure it's about replicating or emulating the Patriots, but more about getting players, who the Coach is familiar with. Players who can teach the young guys. To me it's more about, players who Flores, thinks he can win with and transition to a winning product.
 
dolfan91 said:
I'm not sure it's about replicating or emulating the Patriots, but more about getting players, who the Coach is familiar with. Players who can teach the young guys. To me it's more about, players who Flores, thinks he can win with and transition to a winning product.
This..... established a baseline and credibility with a bunch of no names last year but with the influx of talent and him needing to contiue the development of his system and culture get guys who have already bought into it elsewhere and will seemlessly join in and not question it. Hard for a young guy to take the stance of fight the system and be your own dude when Van Noy and Jones who are guarenteed what like 70 million between them busting *** running to the TNT wall and representing and following every word FLO says.
 
