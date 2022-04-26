 Dolphins appear to be looking to upgrade Center in this year's draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins appear to be looking to upgrade Center in this year's draft

"Earlier in the offseason, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke positively about center Michael Deiter, also adding that they’ve received some trade calls about him.

The front office is aware that there’s a lack of depth at the position, and there’s a real chance that they could find an upgrade to start. That’s why they’re talking to center prospects in the 2022 NFL draft that is set to start on Tuesday. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have recently met with University of Tennessee-Chattanooga center Cole Strange.

Strange, who measured in at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, ran a 5.03 40-yard dash and completed 31 reps on the bench press at the combine. Starting all 11 games in 2021, he recorded an 86.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus."

Report: Dolphins have met with FCS center prospect

He’s expected to go in the second or third round.
Here’s what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said about Strange:

“Highly experienced interior lineman who does a nice job of staying on schedule. He shines over the first two phases of the block, which means he gains early positioning and gets into the sustain phase with proper hand usage and footwork. He will lose a tug-of-war battle as a pure man-to-man blocker, but wins with lateral quickness and an understanding of angles as a move blocker. A snappier pass punch is needed to prevent sub-package rushers with hand talent from bypassing him too easily. His frame and play strength are a little below average, but he has done some snapping in practice, so he could land as a future starting center for a zone-happy rush offense.”
If you can find someone better than your starter in the draft, draft him.

That being said, Deiter's fine, but currently the only C worth anything on the roster.
 
