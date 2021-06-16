Dolphins coach Brian Flores wants Tua Tagovailoa to remain aggressive

Coach Flo is 100% correct. I'm very happy to see that he's pushing Tua to drive the ball downfield, because that's the only way he's going to learn, and if he doesn't learn to do it he'll surely be replaced by someone who can. Let's have some patience as the kid figures it out. It's not going to be a steady or even always ascending curve ... it's going to be a bumpy graph with up days and down days, but starting is the most important part of the journey.