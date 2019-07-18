 Dolphins Defensive Line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Defensive Line

Who do you think play's on the 3 and 4 man D-lines the Dolphins will use this year?

My prediction
3-man line is LE Spence NT Godchaux RE Wilkins - rotation NT Taylor

4-man line LE Spence DT Godchaux DT Taylor RE Wilkins - not sure

Don't know enough about the others to know who they will keep for rotation, hopefully there is a good surprise or 2 here.
Do see Harris used some as a DE on the 4 man line but he is going to have to make this team as an OLB on the strong side I think.

I believe the day's of the speed rusher bending the edge are over for the most part and the Dolphins are looking to better contain the run and bull rush is the norm, also believe the attack style is dead no more pushing the d-line beyond line of scrimmage and moving more to a contain at the line of scrimmage, not to say a linebacker would not be seen behind the line of scrimmage every now and then. Also means Alonzo will be making more play's at the line of scrimmage and not 5 or 10 yards down the field.
 
I do like the idea of a more traditional approach, using technique more than wheels.

Wake is a freak in that he has power, wheels, and technique.

With Burke and the Wide-9 gone (hallelujah!) I do expect to see significant improvement.

A return to conditioning and fundamentals should yield fine results.

Spence, Godchaux, and Wilkins on the line when running a 3-4. Not sure who will be where. Harris will be an OLB.

Godchaux, Wilkins, Spence, and Taylor on the line in a 4-3. Harris is rotational along with Woodard.
 
3-4 I think we'll see a combo of Wilkins Spence Taylor Godchaux with Harris and Elliot playing a Jack LB.
4-3 probably see Harris, Woodard, maybe even Elliot or Carradine at DE.. rotating DT's.

Don't sleep on Pittman. I think he'll make squad and give depth a NT and rotating 2/3 technique (lined up in front of guard)
 
Donaghy13 said:
3-4 I think we'll see a combo of Wilkins Spence Taylor Godchaux with Harris and Elliot playing a Jack LB.
4-3 probably see Harris, Woodard, maybe even Elliot or Carradine at DE.. rotating DT's.

Don't sleep on Pittman. I think he'll make squad and give depth a NT and rotating 2/3 technique (lined up in front of guard)
I’m a Woodard fan relative to the cap number and value to aquire, I think he can contribute..
 
Donaghy13 said:
3-4 I think we'll see a combo of Wilkins Spence Taylor Godchaux with Harris and Elliot playing a Jack LB.
4-3 probably see Harris, Woodard, maybe even Elliot or Carradine at DE.. rotating DT's.

Don't sleep on Pittman. I think he'll make squad and give depth a NT and rotating 2/3 technique (lined up in front of guard)
Jamiyus Pittman!!!
 
circumstances said:
Taylor better be first up in the rotation.

Until Wilkins proves himself, Taylor is our best defensive lineman (and it's not close).
I am of the opinion that it's much, much closer than you think, and I really like Vincent Taylor. But Davon Godchaux made some pretty impressive strides last year. I have hopes for the entire line to surprise a lot of people; it's going to depend greatly on how they can adapt to different roles.
 
More than likely the 3 best defensive line players are all DT's - Wilkins - Godchaux and Taylor and your going to want to play your best players so 2 of them our going to play DE in a 3-man front or are you sitting 2 of them, have a hard time seeing that happen. I could see Charles Harris playing DE in a 4 man, but I doubt he play's DE on a 3 man front. All 3 Wilkins, Godchaux and Taylor all have similar traits do you move them around or do you have them concentrate on a single position in a front?
 
dolpns13 said:
Doesnt Wilkins have more of the body type for a NT than an end?
Perhaps in body type, but not in skillset. The best comparison for Wilkins is a guy like Richard Seymour and what he was able to do in the NFL. He used to make the pro-bowl as both a DT and a 3-4 end.

Ironically, he also came from a defensive line at Georgia that also consisted of four 1st round picks - similar to the Clemson defensive line last year that Wilkins was on.

What made a guy like Seymour so unique, which also applies to Wilkins - is a combination of such rare athleticism for the size, but more importantly how flexible they are throughout their body and how easily they're able to bend. Which allows them to line up on the edge and attack from a wider angle in certain fronts, or line up inside and attack from a wider angle by stunting to the outside.

It's the fluidity and ability to change directions that is so rare for a player his size. If you scouted Wilkins thoroughly during his years in college, you saw him line up at DE or stunt to the outside and were amazed at how a kid that size was able to bend and attack from wider angles. Truly his most unique trait.

However, Wilkins is probably more of an ideal 3-technique than Seymour was - mainly due to the fact Wilkins is a little shorter than Seymour was and facilitates a lower center of gravity. But his most glaring weakness would probably be his inability to anchor. He tends to lose the leverage battle inside against the run by standing up and exposing his chest plate to interior offensive lineman's hands. He's not really equipped to play NT or 2 gap....which Miami won't be doing any 2 gapping anyway.

They'll be 1 gapping up front and disguising where the extra guy is coming from.
 
The Goat said:
I am of the opinion that it's much, much closer than you think, and I really like Vincent Taylor. But Davon Godchaux made some pretty impressive strides last year. I have hopes for the entire line to surprise a lot of people; it's going to depend greatly on how they can adapt to different roles.
I'm a fan of Godchaux, but I see another level with big Vincent.
 
TedSlimmJr said:
Perhaps in body type, but not in skillset. The best comparison for Wilkins is a guy like Richard Seymour and what he was able to do in the NFL. He used to make the pro-bowl as both a DT and a 3-4 end.

Ironically, he also came from a defensive line at Georgia that also consisted of four 1st round picks - similar to the Clemson defensive line last year that Wilkins was on.

What made a guy like Seymour so unique, which also applies to Wilkins - is a combination of such rare athleticism for the size, but more importantly how flexible they are throughout their body and how easily they're able to bend. Which allows them to line up on the edge and attack from a wider angle in certain fronts, or line up inside and attack from a wider angle by stunting to the outside.

It's the fluidity and ability to change directions that is so rare for a player his size. If you scouted Wilkins thoroughly during his years in college, you saw him line up at DE or stunt to the outside and were amazed at how a kid that size was able to bend and attack from wider angles. Truly his most unique trait.

However, Wilkins is probably more of an ideal 3-technique than Seymour was - mainly due to the fact Wilkins is a little shorter than Seymour was and facilitates a lower center of gravity. But his most glaring weakness would probably be his inability to anchor. He tends to lose the leverage battle inside against the run by standing up and exposing his chest plate to interior offensive lineman's hands. He's not really equipped to play NT or 2 gap....which Miami won't be doing any 2 gapping anyway.

They'll be 1 gapping up front and disguising where the extra guy is coming from.
Thanks for the analysis! Yeah i didn’t see him play in college too often.
 
