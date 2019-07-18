Dolphins Defensive Line

dougb123
Who do you think play's on the 3 and 4 man D-lines the Dolphins will use this year?
My prediction
3-man line is LE Spence NT Godchaux RE Wilkins - rotation NT Taylor
4-man line LE Spence DT Godchaux DT Taylor RE Wilkins - not sure
Don't know enough about the others to know who they will keep for rotation, hopefully there is a good surprise or 2 here.
Do see Harris used some as a DE on the 4 man line but he is going to have to make this team as an OLB on the strong side I think.
I believe the day's of the speed rusher bending the edge are over for the most part and the Dolphins are looking to better contain the run and bull rush is the norm, also believe the attack style is dead no more pushing the d-line beyond line of scrimmage and moving more to a contain at the line of scrimmage, not to say a linebacker would not be seen behind the line of scrimmage every now and then. Also means Alonzo will be making more play's at the line of scrimmage and not 5 or 10 yards down the field.
