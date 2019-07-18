Dolphins Defensive Line

dolpns13 said: Doesnt Wilkins have more of the body type for a NT than an end? Click to expand...

Perhaps in body type, but not in skillset. The best comparison for Wilkins is a guy like Richard Seymour and what he was able to do in the NFL. He used to make the pro-bowl as both a DT and a 3-4 end.Ironically, he also came from a defensive line at Georgia that also consisted of four 1st round picks - similar to the Clemson defensive line last year that Wilkins was on.What made a guy like Seymour so unique, which also applies to Wilkins - is a combination of such rare athleticism for the size, but more importantly how flexible they are throughout their body and how easily they're able to bend. Which allows them to line up on the edge and attack from a wider angle in certain fronts, or line up inside and attack from a wider angle by stunting to the outside.It's the fluidity and ability to change directions that is so rare for a player his size. If you scouted Wilkins thoroughly during his years in college, you saw him line up at DE or stunt to the outside and were amazed at how a kid that size was able to bend and attack from wider angles. Truly his most unique trait.However, Wilkins is probably more of an ideal 3-technique than Seymour was - mainly due to the fact Wilkins is a little shorter than Seymour was and facilitates a lower center of gravity. But his most glaring weakness would probably be his inability to anchor. He tends to lose the leverage battle inside against the run by standing up and exposing his chest plate to interior offensive lineman's hands. He's not really equipped to play NT or 2 gap....which Miami won't be doing any 2 gapping anyway.They'll be 1 gapping up front and disguising where the extra guy is coming from.