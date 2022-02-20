 Dolphins grab Boston College offensive lineman in Touchdown Wire mock draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins grab Boston College offensive lineman in Touchdown Wire mock draft

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
47,182
Reaction score
42,427
Age
57
Location
So Cal
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins grab Boston College offensive lineman in Touchdown Wire mock draft

He could fill a number of roles if asked.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

1645326616767.png

Here’s what Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield had to say about the selection:

“Another player generating some buzz coming out of the Senior Bowl is Zion Johnson, the Boston College offensive lineman. Johnson saw time at both tackle and guard while playing in Chestnut Hill, and even saw action at center during Senior Bowl practices. For the Miami Dolphins, who need to shore up their offensive line, Johnson could be an immediate contributor at guard. He also projects best to a zone run scheme, something we can anticipate being a huge part of Miami’s playbook next season under incoming head coach Mike McDaniel.”
Click to expand...
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,867
Reaction score
6,306
Location
San Antonio
The hype has been starting to circulate around this kid lately...doubt he's there at 29, the way some people are talking about him. There are a LOT of teams in need of good OL.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,793
Reaction score
15,331
I could see Zion Johnson. I think he added value by playing center during the Senior Bowl week. Reports were he stayed after practices to continue to work.

With Miami bringing in the Boston College offensive line coach, he will certainly know Johnson's value.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,719
Reaction score
3,759
Age
32
Location
New York
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I could see Zion Johnson. I think he added value by playing center during the Senior Bowl week. Reports were he stayed after practices to continue to work.

With Miami bringing in the Boston College offensive line coach, he will certainly know Johnson's value.
Click to expand...
Would rather take a mid round flyer on Alec Lindstrom, also from BC, if we want to draft a center. Tired of us drafting guys who all end up being guards at the NFL level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom