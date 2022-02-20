Fin Fan in Cali
Fins Up with Fire!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 47,182
- Reaction score
- 42,427
- Age
- 57
- Location
- So Cal
Dolphins grab Boston College offensive lineman in Touchdown Wire mock draft
He could fill a number of roles if asked.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Here’s what Touchdown Wire’s Mark Schofield had to say about the selection:
“Another player generating some buzz coming out of the Senior Bowl is Zion Johnson, the Boston College offensive lineman. Johnson saw time at both tackle and guard while playing in Chestnut Hill, and even saw action at center during Senior Bowl practices. For the Miami Dolphins, who need to shore up their offensive line, Johnson could be an immediate contributor at guard. He also projects best to a zone run scheme, something we can anticipate being a huge part of Miami’s playbook next season under incoming head coach Mike McDaniel.”