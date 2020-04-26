Dolphins had some ‘table slams’ during draft. We’ve got educated guesses of when, why

All sound like good guesses. But judging by who they took, it's also realistic to assume that they didn't want anyone who was highly rated at those spots. I
 
Yes, please let the people who this FO led by the nose to the point they were literally duped we wouldn't pick Tua at 5, give us their "educated" guesses.....sigh.

There are few things more useless than local sports media in Miami.

People should get their Dolphin news from one place only,,, 3YPC podcast.
 
I'd bet early on teams were insisting on getting in on some of those 21 picks. That's probably where they backed out.


Another thing - if the Niners were set on replacing Buckner first, WR later.... they probably don't get Kinlaw at 18.
 
Oh I missed that the source for the "table slams" rumor is from the hacks at the Miami Herald. So basically nothing to see here.
 
Who wouldve expected New Orleans to draft Ruiz....literally the last team I'd expect to take the absolute clear #1 Center in the class. Their center last year (#2 or #3 in the class, picked in round 2) was awesome and in the pro bowl i think? Absolute nonsense to me. It is bullshit that teams like that can get a good draft grade when you pick retarded picks like that.
 
BlueFin said:
I think they thought Isiah Wilson would get to 30...and Dobbins to 56
Click to expand...
I agree. I think both those players were on their radar. Dobbins I don’t know why they thought he’d fall. Wilson they may have thought they were the only ones with a round 1 grade on him.
 
