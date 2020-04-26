Dolphins had some ‘table slams’ during draft. We’ve got educated guesses of when, why

Tiko377
Exactly people are overvaluing those late round picks when it comes to trying to trade up in the 2nd or 3rd round.It took 2 4th round pics or was it a 4th and a 5th just to move up in the 4th. I'm pretty sure they tried but the price was too high.
I agree. I think both those players were on their radar. Dobbins I don’t know why they thought he’d fall. Wilson they may have thought they were the only ones with a round 1 grade on him.I think they thought Isiah Wilson would get to 30...and Dobbins to 56