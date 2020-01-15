Dolphins Hire Campanile

13marino13 said: What do you know about him? I'm not really familiar with him... Click to expand...

Before going to Michigan he was Co-DC and DB coach at Boston College. He was a hybrid safety/LB at Rutgers and has both defensive and offensive coaching experience. Spent last year as our (Michigan's) LB coach. Had offers from both Boston College and Rutgers to be their DCs this year. Very bright mind. Teaches physicality.