Miami 13 said: Damn right. Divisional games are usually messy and ugly. A road divisional win is the toughest win to get in the NFL. Click to expand...

I was able to watch the fourth quarter (I missed most of the the first 3 quarters of the game) and I didn’t know what to think.I mean, the Dolphins were a forced fumble away from losing that game. The Pats offense was driving at will with 3 minutes left.Because I had no reference from the first 3 quarters, I couldn’t figure out if the Mac Jones offense is that good, or the Dolphins defense was gassed.Either way a W is a W.