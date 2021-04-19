Dolphins looking to trade 6 pick?

Denver or Chicago. I think its possible if a really good offer is made. But unlikely imhoAccording to Ian, Dolphins are receiving calls about the 6th pick and might be interested. Which team do you think they will trade with?
It all depends on what's offered...According to Ian, Dolphins are receiving calls about the 6th pick and might be interested. Which team do you think they will trade with?
Chicago is going to need a lot more than two #1's.It all depends on what's offered...
If Denver wants to come up from 9 and offers and extra #1, I'm in.
If Chicago wants to come up from 20 and offers two extra #1s, I'm in.
It's all about how much we get.
It could happen... if Denver wanted to come up for the 5th QB, it would make sense to listen. Hell... with 5 QBs off the board in that event, we'd be guaranteed to get one of the best non-QBs.Hope they can get a first round pick to trade back.
Oh wait, they had that, and used that to trade up.
Now is usually the time when reporters run out of info and the rumors officially start getting silly.
You wouldn't take #20 and 2 #1s?Chicago is going to need a lot more than two #1's.
Atl by all indications will take a qb. We will have a play maker available.Someone please trade with Atlanta soon so we can stay at 6 and get a play maker.