 Dolphins looking to trade 6 pick? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins looking to trade 6 pick?

Subway01

Subway01

According to Ian, Dolphins are receiving calls about the 6th pick and might be interested. Which team do you think they will trade with?
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Subway01 said:
According to Ian, Dolphins are receiving calls about the 6th pick and might be interested. Which team do you think they will trade with?
Denver or Chicago. I think its possible if a really good offer is made. But unlikely imho
 
andyahs

andyahs

Ian's no more in the loop about who the Dolphins have received calls from than I am.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Subway01 said:
According to Ian, Dolphins are receiving calls about the 6th pick and might be interested. Which team do you think they will trade with?
It all depends on what's offered...

If Denver wants to come up from 9 and offers and extra #1, I'm in.
If Chicago wants to come up from 20 and offers two extra #1s, I'm in.

It's all about how much we get.
 
Someone please trade with Atlanta soon so we can stay at 6 and get a play maker.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Feverdream said:
It all depends on what's offered...

If Denver wants to come up from 9 and offers and extra #1, I'm in.
If Chicago wants to come up from 20 and offers two extra #1s, I'm in.

It's all about how much we get.
Chicago is going to need a lot more than two #1's.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Aqua and Orange said:
Hope they can get a first round pick to trade back.

Oh wait, they had that, and used that to trade up.

Now is usually the time when reporters run out of info and the rumors officially start getting silly.
It could happen... if Denver wanted to come up for the 5th QB, it would make sense to listen. Hell... with 5 QBs off the board in that event, we'd be guaranteed to get one of the best non-QBs.
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Getting picks is great but at some point you have to get players!

Why draft Tua at #5 then not give him weapons to perform? If we don't do it now we could be looking at another QB in 2022/23 simply because we haven't armed the #5 pick we have! That would be utter madness.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

andyahs said:
Someone please trade with Atlanta soon so we can stay at 6 and get a play maker.
Atl by all indications will take a qb. We will have a play maker available.

Not to worry. As long as play maker is their plan.
 
