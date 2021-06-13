Dolphins sign Baker to extension

Linebacker Jerome Baker and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth $39 million, including $28.4 million guaranteed, his agent
@DrewJRosenhaus
tells ESPN.
Just goes to show how tight lipped this front office is. The media has absolutely no idea what is going on in Miami.https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...hins-havent-really-talked-about-new-contract/
Funny. This was just posted on PFT this morning.
Love it.Just goes to show how tight lipped this front office is. The media has absolutely no idea what is going on in Miami.
I agree. I really like Baker, but this is pricey and hopefully it comes with increased production. He had a nice year last year, so hopefully with another year in the system he will really show out.He now seems overpaid. Let us hope he take a step forward and shows that he is worth this contract.
The cap will take care of itself. This FO knows what they are doing and have managed it well.Most important, what about his cap numbers for the length of the contract?