Dolphins sign Baker to extension

T

The Ghost

Aug 14, 2005
6,573
7,469
Allentown, Pa
He still needs to take a step forward to earn this kind of coin but the pieces are in place now to allow him more freedom.

He’s a missle, so let’s hope he’s locked in.

As an Ohio State fan, I’m extra proud and happy for him.
 
D

Demp444

Jul 1, 2009
57
168
BennySwella said:
He now seems overpaid. Let us hope he take a step forward and shows that he is worth this contract.
I agree. I really like Baker, but this is pricey and hopefully it comes with increased production. He had a nice year last year, so hopefully with another year in the system he will really show out.
 
cullenbigcstill

cullenbigcstill

Apr 23, 2006
1,657
1,566
Fleming Island , FL
The salary cap post covid will expand drastically. Remember before covid it was pushing 2 hundo...add in a monstrous TV deal, and this contract extension when we get there will appear normal. As it usually does.

I fully trust our front office compared to the previous schmuck's the past 2 decades.

Now, we need to lock up Geisecki!!
 
