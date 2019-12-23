Dolphins sign RB Perine

Albert Romano

Albert Romano

nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins Signing RB Samaje Perine Off Bengals' PS | NFLTradeRumors.co

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing RB Samaje Perine off of the Bengals’ practice squad on Monday. Rapoport adds that Perine is expected to be part of the Dolphins’ future in 2020. Perine, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Redskins back in 2017. He was …
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Looked to me like Gaskin probably broke the ankle.

That or a really nasty high ankle sprain.

Doubt the org gives up the info.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Worth looking at. Highlights from his rookie year are fun. Seems to have good hands for catching screens. Anyone know why he got cut from Redskins and then on Bengals PS?
 
gregorygrant83

Mach2 said:
Signed off PS, expected to be part of the future?????

What am I missing??????
Players get signed off practice squads all the time with the thought that they might be a part of a team's future.

I liked Perine coming out of OU. Had one decent NFL season that looked promising, but has been mostly blah in the NFL. He has great size, but needs deccent blocking to get going. He's not the type of back that you can expect to consistently make something of nothing. At least he hasn't shown that ability at the NFL level yet.
 
Feverdream

Neither Gaskins or Laird really look like locks. We've enjoyed watching them as backups and special teamers, but that is probably their ceiling.

A guy like Perine could give them a run for their money if he 1. Can catch out of the backfield and 2. Pick up a blitzing linebacker.

I'd say that he has a shot... moreso than Ballage.
 
