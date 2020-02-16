Dolphins to win th AFC east in 2020???

G

gregorygrant83

Starter
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
6,790
Reaction score
2,644
I just noticed Draftkings has the Dolphins at 18-1, the longshot, to win the AFC east next season. Does anybody else think that might be worth a nibble, seeing that those odds could change drasticly if Miami drafts Tua and Brady leaves the Patriots? I'm feeling like a few good free agency moves and a solid draft could go a long way in closing the gap between the Dolphins and the Jets and Bills, so if the Patriots slip back to the pack it could be anyones race to win come December. So a $2,000 bet would net you $36,000 if you make the bet now before the payoff changes. More likely thinking $200 to win $3,600 as a more relaxed fun bet. Anybody else think Miami has a decent chance of going from last to 1st if the dominoes fall in their favor?
 
Last edited:
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
39,818
Reaction score
17,454
Age
55
Location
So Cal
There is a lot of good things that could happen this year for the Dolphins. Question for me is how will all these new players mesh, and how long will take?
 
