 Dolphins’ Units That Will Improve, Drop-Off or Stay the Same? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins’ Units That Will Improve, Drop-Off or Stay the Same?

DZimmer000

Let’s hear your take on what units you expect to get better, stay the same or get worse compared to last year.

QB’s - Improve - Tua should make a solid jump this year. I actually liked Jacoby Brissett when he was in New England. I expect Big improvement this year from this unit.

RB’s - Same - Obviously not a big infusion of talent into this room. I expect them to stay the same as last year….Maybe a slight improvement due to a possibly better OL.

WR‘s - Improve - Will Fuller, Waddle, Parker etc…. I expect a lot of improvement here. Finally some guys that can actually separate.

TE’s - Same - This is a tough unit to call. I like Gesicki and I hope he continues his upward trajectory…. But I’m not sure how the rest of that room will grow. Throw in the rookie Hunter Long and maybe they’re better?

OL - Improve - I like Eichenberg at RT. moving Hunt inside. Kindley back at guard. This unit will be improved. The problem is…..It’s gonna take a few games for these guys to gel in my opinion. I see the real improvement after week 8 or so.

DL - Same - I see the DL getting better on the pass rush (I’m warming up to the Phillips pick), But I don’t think they’ll be as good as last year against the run. So….I’ll call this staying the same.

LB’s - Drop Off - KVN wasn’t a world beater last year…But he was a leader. The defense wasn’t the same without him on the field. I hope Van Ginkle fills his shoes better than I think he will. As for McKinney, he’s a down hill thumper….But he’s not a 3 down backer. Also, Baker needs to take the next step this year.

DB’s - Improve - As tough as it will be (this was a good unit last year), I expect this to be a top 3 unit in the NFL this year. Holland should bring great safety play. I expect better play from Byron Jones and of course another good year from X. I expect there will be a no fly zone over Hard Rock Stadium this year.

ST’s - Same - Sanders is money. Hard to get better than last year. Parlardy is average. I expect our coverage units to be good again.

All totaled, I expect an 11 win year from this team.
 
agreed on the offense and the DL.

with the addition of McKinney and Phillips and increased playing time from AVG, i'm actually expecting an improvement from the LBs. KVN was beginning to lose a step last season.

secondary i'm going to have to say drop off for the simple fact that i don't see the same amount of turnovers. that masked a lot.
 
