Dolphins’ Units That Will Improve, Drop-Off or Stay the Same?

Let’s hear your take on what units you expect to get better, stay the same or get worse compared to last year.



QB’s - Improve - Tua should make a solid jump this year. I actually liked Jacoby Brissett when he was in New England. I expect Big improvement this year from this unit.



RB’s - Same - Obviously not a big infusion of talent into this room. I expect them to stay the same as last year….Maybe a slight improvement due to a possibly better OL.



WR‘s - Improve - Will Fuller, Waddle, Parker etc…. I expect a lot of improvement here. Finally some guys that can actually separate.



TE’s - Same - This is a tough unit to call. I like Gesicki and I hope he continues his upward trajectory…. But I’m not sure how the rest of that room will grow. Throw in the rookie Hunter Long and maybe they’re better?



OL - Improve - I like Eichenberg at RT. moving Hunt inside. Kindley back at guard. This unit will be improved. The problem is…..It’s gonna take a few games for these guys to gel in my opinion. I see the real improvement after week 8 or so.



DL - Same - I see the DL getting better on the pass rush (I’m warming up to the Phillips pick), But I don’t think they’ll be as good as last year against the run. So….I’ll call this staying the same.



LB’s - Drop Off - KVN wasn’t a world beater last year…But he was a leader. The defense wasn’t the same without him on the field. I hope Van Ginkle fills his shoes better than I think he will. As for McKinney, he’s a down hill thumper….But he’s not a 3 down backer. Also, Baker needs to take the next step this year.



DB’s - Improve - As tough as it will be (this was a good unit last year), I expect this to be a top 3 unit in the NFL this year. Holland should bring great safety play. I expect better play from Byron Jones and of course another good year from X. I expect there will be a no fly zone over Hard Rock Stadium this year.



ST’s - Same - Sanders is money. Hard to get better than last year. Parlardy is average. I expect our coverage units to be good again.



All totaled, I expect an 11 win year from this team.