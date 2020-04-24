Dolphins wanted Wirfs & Ruiz

Blake the great said: This is what I assumed especially after we traded down. I do wonder when X. Howard will be traded Click to expand...

Why do so many people want this? He fits in our cap fine. If you have every played sports elite players feed off elite players. Our corners might be almost impossible to pass against. Then you look at our Edge rushers we got in free agency. They don’t get sacks very often, but they stuff the run like animals. That is a 2 pronged attack. I was crushed though when Ruiz got drafted way higher than I thought he would just in front of us. My gut tells me the Dolphins were eyeing him and were blindsided by that pick as well.