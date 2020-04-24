Dolphins wanted Wirfs & Ruiz

Tiko377
I think this means we will get another O linemen in round 2 or 3......
So you heard they swung for the fences for Tua despite getting him at 5 but you don't know if they made any other attempts?Did they make any effort to secure them or sit on their hands while the was prey possibly lurking
I hear all the swing for the fences for Tua then what take a break?
He wont be this seasonThis is what I assumed especially after we traded down. I do wonder when X. Howard will be traded
Risky game. If he regresses or gets hurt again, forget about trying to trade him. Elite CB get traded) become free agents all the time.He wont be this season
If a trade is gonna happen, it would happen tonight and i just dont see it. Ever since Jones was signed people think X is on his way out. Ever think that Flores just wants a solid Secondary where his CBs excell in pressRisky game. If he regresses or gets hurt again, forget about trying to trade him. Elite CB get traded) become free agents all the time.
Why do so many people want this? He fits in our cap fine. If you have every played sports elite players feed off elite players. Our corners might be almost impossible to pass against. Then you look at our Edge rushers we got in free agency. They don’t get sacks very often, but they stuff the run like animals. That is a 2 pronged attack. I was crushed though when Ruiz got drafted way higher than I thought he would just in front of us. My gut tells me the Dolphins were eyeing him and were blindsided by that pick as well.This is what I assumed especially after we traded down. I do wonder when X. Howard will be traded