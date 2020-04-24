Dolphins wanted Wirfs & Ruiz

Snake Plissken

Snake Plissken

Did they make any effort to secure them or sit on their hands while the was prey possibly lurking


I hear all the swing for the fences for Tua then what take a break?
 
fishbanger

fishbanger

I could tell they wanted Wirfs and Bucs would not let that happen. SF wanted Kinlaw so they probably did not want to move to 18.

Looked like we wanted Ruiz but I also read SF thought Phins wanted Aiyuk WR so they traded up ahead of us in that situation too. I think we will draft another OL in second or third round for sure.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Snake Plissken said:
Did they make any effort to secure them or sit on their hands while the was prey possibly lurking


I hear all the swing for the fences for Tua then what take a break?
So you heard they swung for the fences for Tua despite getting him at 5 but you don't know if they made any other attempts?
 
AquaBlitz

AquaBlitz

Looks like we were in for that San Fran pick but Tampa outbid us. They jumped for a reason unless there was a third team in the mix.
 
King28

King28

That’s good to hear. Means the Phins understand, like everyone who watches football, that the offensive line unit last year was absolute trash.
Fully expect them to grab another OL prospect today and early.
 
Bartowboy

Bartowboy

Blake the great said:
Risky game. If he regresses or gets hurt again, forget about trying to trade him. Elite CB get traded) become free agents all the time.
If a trade is gonna happen, it would happen tonight and i just dont see it. Ever since Jones was signed people think X is on his way out. Ever think that Flores just wants a solid Secondary where his CBs excell in press
 
umpalu

umpalu

Blake the great said:
This is what I assumed especially after we traded down. I do wonder when X. Howard will be traded
Why do so many people want this? He fits in our cap fine. If you have every played sports elite players feed off elite players. Our corners might be almost impossible to pass against. Then you look at our Edge rushers we got in free agency. They don’t get sacks very often, but they stuff the run like animals. That is a 2 pronged attack. I was crushed though when Ruiz got drafted way higher than I thought he would just in front of us. My gut tells me the Dolphins were eyeing him and were blindsided by that pick as well.
 
