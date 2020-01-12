Dolphins will name Robby Brown quarterbacks coach

Albert Romano
Super Donator
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 21,077
- Reaction score
- 12,646
- Location
- Davie, FL
Maybe he leaves with Graham?Do we still have Shiplinski? I thought he was a must keep?
He's getting promoted.Do we still have Shiplinski? I thought he was a must keep?
to what?He's getting promoted.
OC/Passing game coordinator.to what?
they still list him as asst. qb coach. that's crap if he doesnt get promoted
I like the scenario of Schuplinski being OC much more than Gailey.He's getting promoted.
LOL that's great, I was trying to find something along those lnes but I can't beat that.Someone will slam this choice, but don't be cruel. It's their prerogative.
I wish, but I doubt it. he should have just handed it over to caldwellI like the scenario of Schuplinski being OC much more than Gailey.
Maybe the whole Gailey thing was purely speculation, or maybe assistant HC?
I'll rock witcha, every little step.LOL that's great, I was trying to find something along those lnes but I can't beat that.
The whole Caldwell situation was very strange to me. I don't take any info reported about it at face value.I wish, but I doubt it. he should have just handed it over to caldwell