Dolphins will name Robby Brown quarterbacks coach

JJM_7

JJM_7

Starter
Joined
Dec 21, 2008
Messages
3,981
Reaction score
1,441
I'm guessing Jerry Schuplinski will get a bigger role/promotion.
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

Starter
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,111
Reaction score
866
Mach2 said:
I like the scenario of Schuplinski being OC much more than Gailey.

Maybe the whole Gailey thing was purely speculation, or maybe assistant HC?
Click to expand...
I wish, but I doubt it. he should have just handed it over to caldwell
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom