Draft day heart breaking Scenarios

Many in people who watch the nfl long enough as a dolphins fan knows what it feels for us to draft a player we weren't expecting to draft. Think of Ted Ginn Jr. Many in here
believe the dolphins will pick a specific player, but in my heart I feel the Dolphins are going to pick someone we are all going to end up disagreeing and bitching about.
