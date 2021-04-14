 Draft day heart breaking Scenarios | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Draft day heart breaking Scenarios

Which draft pick would be the most disappointing to you as our 6th overall?

  • Sewell

  • Pitts

  • Smith

  • Chase

  • Parsons

  • Paye

  • Any Quarterback

  • Surtain II

Results are only viewable after voting.
Many in people who watch the nfl long enough as a dolphins fan knows what it feels for us to draft a player we weren't expecting to draft. Think of Ted Ginn Jr. Many in here
believe the dolphins will pick a specific player, but in my heart I feel the Dolphins are going to pick someone we are all going to end up disagreeing and bitching about.
 
How could Miami make you mad with pick 1a ?

I'm not sure if I have got the point over that I like Pitts, and would love to see us take him at 6. But honestly if the FO wanted to go in a different direction I would still largely get behind virtually anything they do, as long as that first pick is one of Sewell, Chase, Smith, Waddle and...
1

I voted any QB. With Tua and Brissett as the top 2 QB’s on the team, there is absolutely no need to draft a QB at 6. Surtain jr. and Paye at 6 would not make me happy. The Dolphins don’t need a CB in the first round and drafting Paye at 6 would be much too high.

At 18 I would be okay with Paye but certainly not at 6.
 
