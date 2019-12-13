Draft implications of this Sunday's game against NYG

I'd like to hear your thoughts about our upcoming game against the Giants.

If we lose, it improves our draft position (we would jump ahead of the Giants). If we win, obviously, it does us no good for the upcoming draft.

If you were Flores, would you start Rosen in anticipation of "tanking" the next two games?
 
No. Tanking is disreputable and unethical and we and Flores are better than that.

Now... if Parker sits (and he should since concussions can kill and he's not 100%) we'll likely lose.

So we get to the same place... without losing our honor.
 
I would like to see Rosen given a second chance, so as to see if he has improved but behind the current OL that could be a struggle.
If he didn't start Fitz I think he would lose a bit of respect from the locker room as this season's squad and even his own mind set is to put W's on the board.
 
There is one scenario where winning would be beneficial...if beat the Giants and lose to Cincy the Giants would take the first pick in draft (assuming they lose out). They would be a viable trade partner if we wanted to move up and take Burrow. I'm kind of torn on this, b/c if we do beat the giants and for some reason we dont end up with that top pick we would likely be picking in the 6-9 range and possibly too late for Tua as the backup plan.
 
As of now Miami has the 4th pick, with no guarantee Tua will be available. The Giants and Redskins may decide to trade their picks at #3 or #4, to a team looking to take a chance on Tua. It's possible the Giant and Dolphins swing a trade? But again nothing is guaranteed. Let's just hope Miami doesn't fall much further by winning another game or two, which is very possible.
 
Yeah I've hopped off the tank a bit but at this point.... this is a must lose scenario for the best interest of our team going forward.

The upside to winning is the Giants potentially getting #1 overall if the Bengals can win another (perhaps against us). That would open the door to potentially moving up for Burrow if that's the way we wanna go.

I don't think this team has enough to win a single remaining game without Parker though.
 
Lets say yes the Giants have no 1 and we have no 3/4, what would it take when talking points wise for picks, would we have to give up to get the no 1?
 
Travis34 said:
What albert said

We’re riding with Fitz. Flores doesn’t care about draft position

The tank for Tua at this point is futile so a lot of us don’t care as much anymore.. yes getting a higher pick is good but it’s been fun watching the games
I agree with you... Flores is not going to Rosen nor does he care about draft position. I figured I'd still pose the hypothetical. IMO the next two games will go a long way to determining this teams near-term success.
 
Whatever is best for this team normally the opposite happens. I want the highest picks possible, not only in the first round but the 2nd and 3rd round as well. We need all the help we can get. Think about it this way.......a top player that could really help us is on the board but he gets taken a pick ahead of us.....would anybody then say "who cares we missed out on that player as long as we won 4 games instead of 3?"
 
