Draft implications of this Sunday's game against NYG

-=DolfanDave=-
Starter
- Joined
Nov 1, 2004
- Messages
- 7,390
- Reaction score
- 1,475
- Location
- Miami
I'd like to hear your thoughts about our upcoming game against the Giants.
If we lose, it improves our draft position (we would jump ahead of the Giants). If we win, obviously, it does us no good for the upcoming draft.
If you were Flores, would you start Rosen in anticipation of "tanking" the next two games?
