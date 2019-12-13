Draft implications of this Sunday's game against NYG

Whatever is best for this team normally the opposite happens. I want the highest picks possible, not only in the first round but the 2nd and 3rd round as well. We need all the help we can get. Think about it this way.......a top player that could really help us is on the board but he gets taken a pick ahead of us.....would anybody then say "who cares we missed out on that player as long as we won 4 games instead of 3?"