Draft Value: Trading 5 for 3

I am sorry if this belongs in the draft forum, but with all the talk about Tua I thought I'd post it here)
Detroit's #3 is at 2200 while the #5 is 1700, giving us a 200 point deficit. How would you, if you wanted to jump from 5 to 3, handle that discrepancy?
Our #39 is worth 510.
In mathematical fairness, a proper deal according to the chart would be our 5 + our 39 for Detroit's number three. (5 valued at 1700 + 39 valued at 510 = 2210), ...almost perfect value for Detroit's 3. I'd do that trade in a New york minute.
What does everybody think?
