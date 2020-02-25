Draft Value: Trading 5 for 3

I am sorry if this belongs in the draft forum, but with all the talk about Tua I thought I'd post it here)So I have seen a lot of proposed trades from our 5 to 3 for Detroit's pick...If you look at JJ's chart, sending the 26th pick valued at 700 actually is a little pricey to move from 5 to 3.Detroit's #3 is at 2200 while the #5 is 1700, giving us a 200 point deficit. How would you, if you wanted to jump from 5 to 3, handle that discrepancy?Our #39 is worth 510.In mathematical fairness, a proper deal according to the chart would be our 5 + our 39 for Detroit's number three. (5 valued at 1700 + 39 valued at 510 = 2210), ...almost perfect value for Detroit's 3. I'd do that trade in a New york minute.What does everybody think?