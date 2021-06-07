 Duke Johnson... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Duke Johnson...

...in aqua and blue?

Stats (2020):
  • CAR 77
  • YES 235
  • AVG 3.1
  • YES 1
Even though his stats are awful last year, he may just need a change of scenery. Agree?
Should we get him now that he is a FA? We can get him for dirt cheap. He was awesome when he played at UM.
 
My friend asked about him a week ago saying he heard rumors we were interested. I couldn't find anything to support. There are a few others I'd be interested in first.
 
SCOTTY said:
My friend asked about him a week ago saying he heard rumors we were interested. I couldn't find anything to support. There are a few others I'd be interested in first.
Click to expand...
There was some random YouTube guy that put it out there, but nothing substantiated that I know of.
 
I've been pushing for a Bell signing. He isn't very well liked on this board though. I would love a 1 year prove it deal. To me that's a no brainer.
 
A motivated Bell is one thing, I'm not sure he still has the fire. The last thing we need is to sign Bell and have him turn into a Jordon Howard #2!! I'm not sure, at this stage, if Duke Johnson is better than what we have. I loved the player at UM but he's been pretty average as a pro. We have enough small shifty runners. We should be looking for a bigger back imo. I'm all for upgrading the RB room but it has to be just the right guy.
We're going to see a lot of different players running the rock this season. I have a feeling we're going to see some trickery with our speedy receivers running reverses and fake reverses. Defenses will be on their heels facing us because they MUST respect the elite burners such as Waddle, Fuller and Wilson, meanwhile Gisecki and Hunter have a ton of room to operate and then boom, the ball goes to Parker or Preston Williams. They can't cover everyone! The minute everyone is covered Gaskin busts it up the middle. This is assuming the o-line takes care of business and is at least average. This also assumes Tua is Tua this year and he comes out smoking!
 
I have said it before, and I will say it again...Don't sleep or underestimate Gerrid Doaks as our eventual grind it out powerback.

May not happening right away, but by mid-season I would not be surprised if he did not start getting more and more chances to show what he can do.
 
SCOTTY said:
I've been pushing for a Bell signing. He isn't very well liked on this board though. I would love a 1 year prove it deal. To me that's a no brainer.
Click to expand...
Bell is not a North South runner like we need. He shifts too much in the whole, waiting on openings. We do not have that type of OL. Just MHO.
 
Gaskin finished 11th in the NFL in yards from scrimmage per game (97.2), besting a group that includes Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

www.espn.com

Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again

The 2019 seventh-round pick who missed six games in 2020 feels rejuvenated for a new season with improved durability and dependability.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

Honestly would rather stick it out with our RB room than bring in more FA's. Hopefully the OL improves this year with the new signings. If we see improved OL play and little gained from our RB room, I would like to see a premium RB drafted.
 
67Stang said:
Bell is not a North South runner like we need. He shifts too much in the whole, waiting on openings. We do not have that type of OL. Just MHO.
Click to expand...
I think Doaks fills they role. A RB room of Bell, Gaskin, Ahmed and Doaks provides us the versatility we are looking for.
I'd be happy with AP instead of Bell also.
 
If you really want another RB you are better off waiting on the first round of cuts. If Bell isn't a fit, Johnson isn't either in which case you should wait to see what shakes loose after cuts.
 
NY8123 said:
If you really want another RB you are better off waiting on the first round of cuts. If Bell isn't a fit, Johnson isn't either in which case you should wait to see what shakes loose after cuts.
Click to expand...
Is there a first cut?
 
