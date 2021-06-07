A motivated Bell is one thing, I'm not sure he still has the fire. The last thing we need is to sign Bell and have him turn into a Jordon Howard #2!! I'm not sure, at this stage, if Duke Johnson is better than what we have. I loved the player at UM but he's been pretty average as a pro. We have enough small shifty runners. We should be looking for a bigger back imo. I'm all for upgrading the RB room but it has to be just the right guy.

We're going to see a lot of different players running the rock this season. I have a feeling we're going to see some trickery with our speedy receivers running reverses and fake reverses. Defenses will be on their heels facing us because they MUST respect the elite burners such as Waddle, Fuller and Wilson, meanwhile Gisecki and Hunter have a ton of room to operate and then boom, the ball goes to Parker or Preston Williams. They can't cover everyone! The minute everyone is covered Gaskin busts it up the middle. This is assuming the o-line takes care of business and is at least average. This also assumes Tua is Tua this year and he comes out smoking!