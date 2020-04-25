Early Hopes for 2021 Draft

Been a pretty good darn draft by our FO. Eager to see what the team looks like this year. That said, who are you eyeing for the 2021 draft?



We just went BEEF heavy. I like it. Trying to build the trenches and bring in options. See who plays out. But, none of the guys are definite, lock down for 10 year players. They might emerge, but we got some unknowns. If our tackle spot is still shaky heading into next April, I'd love to see Penei Sewell in Fin colors. He is an absolute monster. And I am definitely digging bringing in a Polynesian brother to protect Tua. Love seeing the island boys on the roster. There will be plenty of other elite players to consider, and needed holes to fill...I think we go WR early next year, maybe RB as well. And I would like to see an upgrade at LB. But, that aside, if our line needs some help still, Sewell is a guy to watch this season. Flores and Grier have shown that protecting Tua is a major priority.





