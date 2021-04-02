 Edge at 36 overall? Buyer beware of these two University of Miami products | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Edge at 36 overall? Buyer beware of these two University of Miami products

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Feb 16, 2002
I think one of the most important selections we make this year will be our drafting of our Edge rusher (s). We added Scarlett and he will likely be similar to what we got out of Lawsen last year, but we really need to hit a homerun with our Edge selection in order to improve an already dynamic defense. If we could land a rookie that can put together a 10 sack or more season, it would be the most significant improvement we could make to our defense.

I think one of the signs of a potential bust is a player that couldn't stay heathy in college or that didn't produce much. It seems like those types often don't pan out with the rigors the NFL presents. I find this to be particularly true at the Edge position.
There are a couple of the top ranked Edge rushers from University of Miami that I'd like to see us pass on unless we have a chance to select them AFTER our top 3 selections (not likely as they are both probably going in the top 30-40).

2021 Dolphins Draft: Can Pass Rush Help Come From University of Miami?

The Miami Dolphins have a clear need for a pass rusher heading into the 2021 NFL draft and Gregory Rousseau is among the top prospects available for that role
Rousseau addressed the concerns of his limited experience when he did a Zoom media session following the UM Pro Day this week.

"I don’t have a lot film, but I feel like I showed a lot in the time that I did play, my redshirt freshman year," Rousseau said. "I feel like I proved a lot. I also feel like I’m a very versatile athlete and I fit into a lot of schemes and I’m just going to be somebody who’s hard working from Day 1. I’m ready to get to the next level."

As for Phillips, the issue are a series of injuries that derailed his career after he started off at UCLA. Phillips even quit football after a second concussion ended his 2018 season at UCLA after he earlier had sustained a high ankle sprain and a severe wrist injury in a moped accident.

After sitting out a year, Phillips became a force at UM last year, finishing with eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Like Rousseau, Phillips put on a show of rare athleticism at the UM Pro Day, even topping what Rousseau did.

He then downplayed concerns about his injury history.

We can't draft a Charles Harris with this pick if we want to ensure winning more than 10 games this year. We need players that can stay on the field at WR and on the Edge. We need players that can make plays consistently. I don't want to see us gamble on athletes who can't stay healthy or that haven't proven they can do the job we are drafting them for. I'd much rather look at the kids from Michigan, Georgia, or Penn State IF they meet the criteria for staying healthy and having consistent production.
 
T

The Ghost

I keep seeing edge rusher being left out of this years group of high selections.

I am seeing a scenario where we trade up in 2022 for a premier EDGE prospect.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

The Ghost said:
I keep seeing edge rusher being left out of this years group of high selections.

I am seeing a scenario where we trade up in 2022 for a premier EDGE prospect.
I think this years Edge guys are left out of the Top 12 talk because none of them stand out enough to be marked as Elite. The guys discussed in the Top 12 talk all have that potential.
 
T

The Ghost

DOLFANMIKE said:
I think this years Edge guys are left out of the Top 12 talk because none of them stand out enough to be marked as Elite. The guys discussed in the Top 12 talk all have that potential.
DE is a tough position for me to consider out of the top half of the first round.

I feel similarly about QBs as I do DE. You can always hit on a later round player for sure, Jason Taylor case in point, it’s just I prefer top end guys there.

Certain positions I just like the top end talent better for my investment.
 
PCmor

PCmor

The Ghost said:
DE is a tough position for me to consider out of the top half of the first round.

I feel similarly about QBs as I do DE. You can always hit on a later round player for sure, Jason Taylor case in point, it’s just I prefer top end guys there.

Certain positions I just like the top end talent better for my investment.
Fair. However, I think you have to consider what's on the board.

There are a lot of Olivier Vernon's in this draft class. I don't want to draft a slightly better Olivier Vernon in the top 20 just because it's a premium position. This looks like a down year on the defensive line in general, and, while there's depth on the edge, there aren't a lot of guys who are probably going to be consistent double-digit sack guys. If you can get that guy at 18 or in the third round or on the free agent market, it's more practical to set aside your usual playbook for one year and go with the latter two options.
 
Fin Thirteen

Fin Thirteen

The low risk rush options for me are Ossai, Ojulari and Turner. They are all multiskilled enough that even if they don't end up giving you 10 sacks you'll get other top level usage out of them.

Onwuzurike is an interior guy who i really feel could give you a lot of QB hurries without getting it from the edge.
 
