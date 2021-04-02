Edge at 36 overall? Buyer beware of these two University of Miami products

2021 Dolphins Draft: Can Pass Rush Help Come From University of Miami? The Miami Dolphins have a clear need for a pass rusher heading into the 2021 NFL draft and Gregory Rousseau is among the top prospects available for that role

I think one of the most important selections we make this year will be our drafting of our Edge rusher (s). We added Scarlett and he will likely be similar to what we got out of Lawsen last year, but we really need to hit a homerun with our Edge selection in order to improve an already dynamic defense. If we could land a rookie that can put together a 10 sack or more season, it would be the most significant improvement we could make to our defense.I think one of the signs of a potential bust is a player that couldn't stay heathy in college or that didn't produce much. It seems like those types often don't pan out with the rigors the NFL presents. I find this to be particularly true at the Edge position.There are a couple of the top ranked Edge rushers from University of Miami that I'd like to see us pass on unless we have a chance to select them AFTER our top 3 selections (not likely as they are both probably going in the top 30-40).Rousseau addressed the concerns of his limited experience when he did a Zoom media session following the UM Pro Day this week.. "I feel like I proved a lot. I also feel like I’m a very versatile athlete and I fit into a lot of schemes and I’m just going to be somebody who’s hard working from Day 1. I’m ready to get to the next level."at UCLA after he earlier had, Phillips became a force at UM last year, finishing with eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.Like Rousseau, Phillips put on a show of rare athleticism at the UM Pro Day, even topping what Rousseau did.We can't draft a Charles Harris with this pick if we want to ensure winning more than 10 games this year. We need players that can stay on the field at WR and on the Edge. We need players that can make plays consistently. I don't want to see us gamble on athletes who can't stay healthy or that haven't proven they can do the job we are drafting them for. I'd much rather look at the kids from Michigan, Georgia, or Penn State IF they meet the criteria for staying healthy and having consistent production.