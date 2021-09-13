 Eichenberg | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

dolfan91

dolfan91

Just wanted to give a shout out to Eich for a game well played. Many fans were skeptical of his selection in the 2nd round of the draft, but all he's done since, is work hard, learn 2 additional spots along the offensive line and be a good sport.

Can't ask for much more then that. Thankfully he did answer the call at LT against the Patriots. He deserves some credit and props. Good Luck young man. Keep up the good work.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Now bring AJ back in, move Eich to RT and send Jesse-Poo to the benchy-poo!
 
1972forever

He played like a rookie playing in his first game. He still has a long way to go before he can be considered a quality NFL offensive lineman but he certainly played better than some of the other
tackles the Dolphins have had on the field over the last decade.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Vaark said:
Some of our Contrary Marys have said that Eich got manhandled.. I saw definite room for improvement, but a little like Circumstances often does, he held his own!
He did.

He got caught holding a couple times, one was just plain unnecessary, but first game ever?

I can't complain. He will get better.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Vaark said:
Some of our Contrary Marys have said that Eich got manhandled.. I saw definite room for improvement, but a little like Circumstances often does, he held his own!
No way did he get manhandled. He didn't look like an all pro out there, but he was at least as good as we see from Jackson on a weekly basis, without having practiced the position for the offseason.
 
theOutback

theOutback

Great post dolfan91. I'm rewatching the game now and flipping through these posts. So after reading this I focused on Eich. He had a pretty damn good game other than the sac and hold. And incidentally for those that said he sucks and is over his head in this league after that sac, he tripped over Kindley's foot! Other wise he was very technically sound and showed good strength. I'm really looking forward to seeing him develop!
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

I didn't focus on him much, but I want to see how he handled himself after he got pancaked.
Are you referring to the play he got pancaked? I have been asking about that. Are you saying he took it well and came back to finish strong after that? I sure hope so. That is a good sign.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

He was tripped on one play by Kindley and fell on his Keister, but other than the 2 holding penalties, I thought he did a good job. He certainly didn't look lost out there and played better than expecations.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

He was tripped by Kindley on that play, referred to as a pancake.
 
