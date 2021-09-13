Eichenberg

Just wanted to give a shout out to Eich for a game well played. Many fans were skeptical of his selection in the 2nd round of the draft, but all he's done since, is work hard, learn 2 additional spots along the offensive line and be a good sport.



Can't ask for much more then that. Thankfully he did answer the call at LT against the Patriots. He deserves some credit and props. Good Luck young man. Keep up the good work.